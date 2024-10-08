IIT Mandi Student Falls To Death In Lahaul And Spiti Hill

Lahaul and Spiti: An IIT student died on October 6 after falling from a hill near Elias Lake in the Lahaul and Spiti district of Himachal Pradesh. Lahaul and Spiti Police recovered the body and carried it to Keylong Hospital through rugged terrain for autopsy. The family members of the deceased will get the body thereafter.

Lahaul and Spiti SP Mayank Chaudhary said the deceased student has been identified as Mihir Kumar Sinha, a resident of Patna in Bihar. Sinha was studying at IIT Mandi.

"On October 6, a call was received from a youth named Anshul at Kelang Police Station where he informed that an IIT Mandi student had slipped and fallen from a hill near Elias Lake. Sinha and the group were staying in Sissu at that time. Apart from this, statements of people who went with him are also being recorded. Sinha's father has been informed about the incident," Chaudhary said.

A joint team of officials from the DDMA, ITBP and the district police rescue team launched a search operation under the direction of Kelang DSP. The rescue team from Koksar Police Post played an important role in the operation. After a preliminary search, the body of Sinha was spotted in a difficult terrain. As per the eyewitness' statement and spot inspection, nothing suspicious has been found around the body.