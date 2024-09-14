Himachal Pradesh: IIT Mandi Professor Develops Tool To Detect Bridges Prone To Collapse

Mandi(Himachal Pradesh): Researchers of IIT Mandi have developed a digital model whose algorithm will send an alert on the imminent collapse of bridges. This will prevent major accidents and will be very beneficial for sensitive geographies like Himachal Pradesh.

Dr Shubhamoy Sen of IIT Mandi has invented this digital model along with researcher Ishwar Kunchum. This model provides real-time data with the help of an algorithm and will be installed at the most vulnerable part of the bridges. It will gauge the actual condition of the bridges through algorithms to ascertain the safety level.

Earlier, old techniques were used to measure the age of the bridges. The information was not accurate. The digital model is supposed to bring accuracy in ascertaining the condition of bridges. During natural calamities like floods or earthquakes, this tool will check whether any bridge is prone to collapse and send real-time alerts across departments which will help avert any major tragedy.

“After long research, it was found that the algorithm of the digital model can be used to accurately assess the age of bridges and the level of damage to them. This will help in preventing accidents by bridge collapse,” Dr Sen said.

He said in future he wants to use the algorithm on the bridges across Himachal Pradesh due to its sensitive geographical position as it has been witness to several disasters.