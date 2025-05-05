IIT Madras Launches Free AI Courses For Students, Working Professionals Through SWAYAM Plus

CHENNAI: The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) has launched five courses on Artificial Intelligence through SWAYAM Plus that are being offered free of cost. These 25 to 45-hour courses, being offered in online mode, are intended for students, faculty and working professionals.

The key focus of these courses is to make AI available for everyone as no prior AI knowledge is required to apply for these courses. Those interested can register through the following link with 12th May 2025 being the last date to register - https://swayam-plus.swayam2.ac.in/ai-for-all-courses.

SWAYAM Plus is an initiative of IIT Madras under the Ministry of Education, designed to provide high-quality, employment-oriented learning opportunities to students across India.

The five courses being launched include:

AI in Physics - Explores the use of AI tools such as machine learning and neural networks in solving real-world physics problems. Includes hands-on labs and interactive applications across fundamental physics concepts.

AI in Chemistry - Introduces students to AI applications in chemistry – from molecular predictions to modeling chemical reactions – using real-world datasets and Python.

AI in Accounting - Designed for commerce and management students, this course connects accounting principles with AI applications. Practical use of Python and datasets helps learners explore automation in accounting.

Cricket Analytics with AI - Focuses on sports analytics using Python and data science concepts. Students learn to analyze real-life cricket data through case studies and visualization techniques.

AI/ML using Python - A foundational course in AI and ML, introducing Python programming, statistics, linear algebra, optimization, and data visualization for real-world problem-solving.

Highlighting the importance of these programs, Prof. R. Sarathi, Dean (Planning), IIT Madras and SWAYAM Plus Coordinator, IIT Madras, said, “These Courses, which are aligned to the National Credit Framework (NCrF), can be taken by Higher Education Institutions as a credit program for the upcoming academic calendar as well. These courses aim to make AI accessible across disciplines – not only to engineering students but also to those from arts, science, commerce, and other fields.”

Highlights of these courses:

National Credit Framework (NCrF)-aligned and employability-focused.

Hands-on activities, real datasets, and case study-based learning.

Certification option with a nominal fee.

University can opt to give credit as part of skill development.

The courses are open to undergraduate and postgraduate students from all academic backgrounds (Engineering, Science, Commerce, Arts, Interdisciplinary). The faculty members from Higher Education Institutes are also encouraged to enrol. No prior experience in AI or coding is required as Basic digital literacy and enthusiasm to learn should be sufficient. The courses are specially curated by experts from the IIT Madras ecosystem, drawing on deep academic and industry experience.