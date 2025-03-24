Chennai: IIT Madras Launches ‘Zero E-Mission’ To Drive Nation’s EV Growth

Chennai: IIT Madras launched ‘Zero e-mission’, a comprehensive set of e-Mobility initiatives across different domains ranging from Education, Skilling and Research to Policy, Outreach and Safety, on Monday to drive the Nation's growth in the Electric Vehicles sector. Being spearheaded by the Department of Engineering Design, IIT Madras, these initiatives envisage strong industry collaborations to speed up the EV Transition in India.

The initiatives launched include EV Battery Engineering Lab, a state-of-the-art facility dedicated to battery performance analysis and optimization for electric vehicles that focuses on key aspects of battery technology. Other facilities are Battery Charging Infrastructure Laboratory, Certificate Programme on eMobility and Web-Enabled M.Tech in E-Mobility.

These initiatives were launched on the institute campus in the presence of Chief Guest Dr. Hanif Qureshi, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Heavy Industries, Government of India, Guests of Honour Dr. Preeti Banzal, Scientist G, Office of the Principal Scientific Advisor, Government of India and Mr. PK Banerjee, Executive Director, Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).

IIT Madras Launches ‘Zero E-Mission’. (ETV Bharat)

IIT Madras officials including Prof. V. Kamakoti, Director, Prof. Manu Santhanam, Dean (ICSR), Prof. CS Shankar Ram, Head, Department of Engineering Design, Prof. Karthick Athmanathan, Professor of Practice and Mr. Ajithkumar T K, CEO, Centre of Excellence for Zero Emission Trucking (CoEZET), were present along with other faculty and researchers.

Addressing the launch event, Prof. V. Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, said, “We have been working on this for the last four years and are now in a position to offer a comprehensive set of solutions that address the needs of the country in general and Industry in particular. Our teams have already been providing consulting and skilling services, and it was time we consolidated all our activities and channelized them in a framework that is easier for Government and Industry to exploit.”

Congratulating IIT Madras on the launch, Chief Guest Dr. Hanif Qureshi, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI), Government of India, said, “As a nodal Ministry for e-Mobility, MHI is happy to see such structured initiatives and I am confident that IITM will play a significant role in partnering Government and Industry to help with rapid electrification of Road Transport. The comprehensive approach that IITM is taking in e-Mobility will help in faster implementation of the strategic and policy decisions that Industry and Government will take over the years.”

Further, a Technical Report on ‘Safe Electrification of Battery Electric Trucks for Inflammable and Hazardous Goods Transportation’ was also released on the occasion. As India’s trucking industry expands, electrification of medium and heavy-duty trucks is a critical step in achieving net-zero emissions. However, transitioning hazardous and flammable goods transport to battery electric trucks brings unique safety challenges that must be addressed.

Highlighting the close coordination between IITM and the Office of Principal Scientific Advisor, Guest of Honour Dr. Preeti Banzal, Scientist G, Office of the PSA, Government of India, added, “The Office of PSA and IIT Madras have been working closely for the last three years. It is important for India to ensure that we retain the technological edge in eMobility in the coming years with Exploratory Research. The work done by IIT Madras with other partner entities like ARAI, Pune, has helped identify some of the critical areas where India will need to start working to be a technology leader in e-Mobility.”

Taking a long-term view on e-Mobility, Mr. PK Banerjee, Executive Director, Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), an apex national body representing all major vehicle and vehicular engine manufacturers in India, said, “The Indian Automotive Industry is fully committed to Viksit Bharath@2047 and initial plans are being discussed to leverage e-Mobility under the Automotive Mission Plan to reach fossil fuel independence by 2047. SIAM and its members stand committed to leveraging e-Mobility to achieve Energy Security and Emissions Reductions for the country.”