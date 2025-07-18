IIT Madras Zanzibar Holds Its First Degree Distribution Ceremony

Chennai: IIT Madras Zanzibar campus marked a major milestone with its first-ever Degree Distribution Ceremony, celebrating the graduation of the inaugural M.Tech Data Science and Artificial Intelligence (2023–2025) cohort on 11th July 2025.

"This unique moment symbolised ‘two campuses, one spirit’ — united in their commitment to excellence, innovation, and cross-border collaboration," the institute said in a statement.

Held at the Bweleo campus, the event underscored the spirit of global education and partnership between India and Zanzibar. Out of 16 graduates from the inaugural 2023–2025 M.Tech Data Science and AI cohort, nine received their IIT Madras degrees in person at the Zanzibar campus, while the others will receive the degrees by mail.

All graduates participated virtually earlier that day in the 62nd Convocation Ceremony of IIT Madras.

Hon. Lela Mohamed Mussa, Minister of Education and Vocational Training, Zanzibar, presided as Chief Guest and described the day as historic for Zanzibar and Tanzania. She praised the institute as a symbol of international cooperation, commending the leadership of President Dr. Hussein Ali Mwinyi and IIT Madras in establishing a world-class academic institution on the island.

Prof. Mohammed Sheikh, Chair of the IITMZ Governing Council, urged graduates to serve as ambassadors for the India-Zanzibar partnership. Prof. A.K. Suresh, Vice President for Academic Affairs, highlighted the rapid progress IITM Zanzibar has achieved since its founding in 2023, including the delivery of 50+ advanced courses over semesters and fostering collaborations with numerous institutions and industries.

Speaking on the occasion, IIT Madras Zanzibar Campus Director Prof. Preeti Aghalayam applauded the pioneering cohort’s resilience, grit, and focus in completing a rigorous 190-credit curriculum. The students come from diverse professional backgrounds in Zanzibar and beyond and are poised to make meaningful contributions across sectors.

Prof. Preeti Aghalayam added, “This first convocation marks not only the graduation of a pioneering class but also the beginning of a new chapter in advancing scientific excellence and global cooperation from the heart of Zanzibar.”

Speaking about this ceremony at IIT Madras’ 62 Convocation on 11th July 2025, Prof. V. Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, said, “IIT Madras Zanzibar has strengthened its position as an eminent international campus in the last year. The second batch of students was onboarded into the BS (DSAI), MTech (DSAI) and MTech (Ocean Structures) programs in Oct 2024. The campus is now home to 105 students, with 30% women. Students are from India, Nepal, mainland Tanzania, Zanzibar island, Kenya, and Zambia. More than 50 courses have been delivered in the Zanzibar campus.”

Graduate representative Mr. Ahmed Silima expressed heartfelt gratitude to both the Indian and Zanzibar Governments and reaffirmed the cohort’s commitment to applying their knowledge for the betterment of society. Since its inception, IITM Zanzibar has embraced academic excellence, societal relevance, and skill development for East Africa and beyond. The campus has engaged in research partnerships, industry collaborations, STEM outreach for schools, and community skilling initiatives, reflecting IIT Madras’ vision of inclusive and globally connected education.