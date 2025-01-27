IIT Madras Unveils Dates For Asia's First International Hyperloop Competition; To Host Event From Feb 21-25

CHENNAI: Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) has announced that it was organising a Global Hyperloop Competition (GHC) 2025, Asia’s first international Hyperloop competition, from February 21 to 25t February, the institute said in a statement.
The competition, according to the event brochure, will be conducted by IIT Madras, IITM Pravartak and SAEIndia. It also enjoys the support from the Indian Ministry of Railways. The organisers say the key objective of the event is "to showcase and propagate hyperloop concepts worldwide, fostering a transformative spirit among young minds in the field of transportation."
The competition will be held at the IIT Madras' unique Hyperloop test infrastructure, a state-of-the-art facility built with the support of the Indian Railways, ArcelorMittal, L&T and HindalCo here.
GHC aims to provide opportunities, platforms
Prof. Satya Chakravarthy, Faculty Advisor, Hyperloop IIT Madras, who highlighted the unique aspects of the competition said how opportunities and platforms can help students achieve greater things. The GHC, according to him, is a testament to what students can achieve when given the right opportunities and platforms. "Our vision goes beyond competition—we aim to inspire and equip the next generation to redefine what's possible in transportation.”
The event brings together key Hyperloop stakeholders from the U.S., Europe, Turkey, and other parts of the world. It aims to accelerate adoption of sustainable and ultra-fast transit systems. It will provide a global platform for students, researchers and industry leaders to exchange ideas, expertise and inspire the next generation of engineers and designers who can envision and build the future of mobility, the statement read.
Pranav Singhal, Student Head(Hyperloop), IIT Madras, insisted that such such competitions are needed. The GHC, he said, exemplifies their mission to foster multidisciplinary collaboration and innovation in India. "The 450-meter test track at Thaiyur is not just a milestone for IIT Madras but also a beacon for aspiring engineers worldwide, demonstrating the power of ingenuity and teamwork in shaping the future of mobility."
What is Hyperloop?
Hyperloop is the 5th mode of transportation. It involves a high-speed train that travels in a near-vacuum tube. According to the experts, the reduced air resistance allows the capsule/train inside the tube to reach speeds of more than 1000 km/h. Elon Musk, who heads SpaceX and Tesla, proposed the idea of Hyperloop to the world in 2013 through a whitepaper – Hyperloop Alpha', an IITM teacher said, adding that the GHC 2025 has also invited innovators, dreamers, and change makers to be part of this extraordinary event.
What is in store?
The Competition will bring together brilliant minds and forward-thinking teams from around the world. This year features around 400 participants competing in three categories:
- Pod Demonstration- Teams showcase their Hyperloop pod prototypes, demonstrating advanced speed, stability, and safety features on the cutting-edge test track.
- Hyperloop InnoQuest- A thought-provoking case study competition aimed at tackling real-world challenges in implementing Hyperloop technologies.
- DesignX- A platform for design enthusiasts to present innovative concepts and ideas, pushing the boundaries of Hyperloop technology and its applications.