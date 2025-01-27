ETV Bharat / bharat

IIT Madras Unveils Dates For Asia's First International Hyperloop Competition; To Host Event From Feb 21-25

CHENNAI: Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) has announced that it was organising a Global Hyperloop Competition (GHC) 2025, Asia’s first international Hyperloop competition, from February 21 to 25t February, the institute said in a statement.

The competition, according to the event brochure, will be conducted by IIT Madras, IITM Pravartak and SAEIndia. It also enjoys the support from the Indian Ministry of Railways. The organisers say the key objective of the event is "to showcase and propagate hyperloop concepts worldwide, fostering a transformative spirit among young minds in the field of transportation."

The competition will be held at the IIT Madras' unique Hyperloop test infrastructure, a state-of-the-art facility built with the support of the Indian Railways, ArcelorMittal, L&T and HindalCo here.

GHC aims to provide opportunities, platforms

Prof. Satya Chakravarthy, Faculty Advisor, Hyperloop IIT Madras, who highlighted the unique aspects of the competition said how opportunities and platforms can help students achieve greater things. The GHC, according to him, is a testament to what students can achieve when given the right opportunities and platforms. "Our vision goes beyond competition—we aim to inspire and equip the next generation to redefine what's possible in transportation.”

The event brings together key Hyperloop stakeholders from the U.S., Europe, Turkey, and other parts of the world. It aims to accelerate adoption of sustainable and ultra-fast transit systems. It will provide a global platform for students, researchers and industry leaders to exchange ideas, expertise and inspire the next generation of engineers and designers who can envision and build the future of mobility, the statement read.