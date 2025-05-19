IIT Madras To Launch Two New Btech Programs On Latest Technological Advancements

Chennai: The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) will launch two new undergraduate engineering courses from the coming Academic Year of 2025-26. These courses are being offered through the Department of Applied Mechanics and Biomedical Engineering, which has been at the forefront of interdisciplinary research since the inception of IIT Madras in 1959.
Students who have cleared JEE (Advanced) can choose these two new programs in the upcoming Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JOSAA) Counselling. They will have a total student strength of 40 each.
Prof. V. Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, said, "As technology witnesses rapid changes, it is extremely important for Higher Educational Institutions to introduce new programs to bridge the academia-industry gap. These two new state-of-the-art B.Tech programs shall address all novel concepts relevant to industry 5.0, Health Technology and Advanced Manufacturing areas."
Both programs offer students the opportunity to upgrade to the five-year Dual Degree (B.Tech. + M.Tech.) through Interdisciplinary Dual Degree (IDDD) programs, three of which - Computational Engineering, Biomedical Engineering, Complex Systems and Dynamics - are coordinated by the faculty of Department of Applied Mechanics and Biomedical Engineering.
Prof. Sayan Gupta, Head, Department of Applied Mechanics and Biomedical Engineering, IIT Madras, said, "These cutting-edge programs will equip students with a strong systems approach to problem solving, blending core engineering principles with the latest technological advancements. These programs will prepare the graduates for leadership roles in solving complex real-world challenges both in academia and industry. With a future-focused curriculum, these programs will redefine engineering education and empower the next generation of innovators and problem-solvers."
Four-Year B.Tech. Program in Computational Engineering and Mechanics (CEM):
This unique program will prepare students for future digital engineering careers, in which physical systems converge with computational and Artificial Intelligence. It blends a learning of classical engineering knowledge with modern computational tools and will position graduates to address tomorrow’s complex, real-world engineering challenges.
This program integrates state-of-the-art computational methods, including machine learning, data science and high-performance computing, along with foundational training in solid and fluid mechanics, core electrical engineering (circuits, signals, and embedded systems), material science, and dynamics. This training opens the graduate to high-impact careers in the industry, ranging from aerospace, robotics, automotive, and manufacturing, to emerging areas like digital twin design, smart infrastructure, sustainable energy as well as sustainable computing.
Four-Year B.Tech. Program in Instrumentation & Biomedical Engineering (iBME):
With an eye on the tremendous potential of the emerging medical device sector in the country, this program trains students to develop next-generation medical devices by integrating core Biomedical Engineering with strong foundations in electrical and instrumentation engineering. Its unique structure blends foundational engineering courses with modern, application-driven topics such as IoT, AI, and web-enabled medical technologies, all of which would be centered around Biomedical Engineering.
Graduates of this program will be able to design clinically regulated, ethically sensitive solutions that address global healthcare challenges. The program prepares graduates for leadership as well as entrepreneurship roles in the medical device industry, rehabilitation technologies, and AI-driven healthcare systems, while fostering innovation in diagnostics and therapeutics.