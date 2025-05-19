ETV Bharat / bharat

IIT Madras To Launch Two New Btech Programs On Latest Technological Advancements

Chennai: The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) will launch two new undergraduate engineering courses from the coming Academic Year of 2025-26. These courses are being offered through the Department of Applied Mechanics and Biomedical Engineering, which has been at the forefront of interdisciplinary research since the inception of IIT Madras in 1959.

Students who have cleared JEE (Advanced) can choose these two new programs in the upcoming Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JOSAA) Counselling. They will have a total student strength of 40 each.

Prof. V. Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, said, "As technology witnesses rapid changes, it is extremely important for Higher Educational Institutions to introduce new programs to bridge the academia-industry gap. These two new state-of-the-art B.Tech programs shall address all novel concepts relevant to industry 5.0, Health Technology and Advanced Manufacturing areas."

Both programs offer students the opportunity to upgrade to the five-year Dual Degree (B.Tech. + M.Tech.) through Interdisciplinary Dual Degree (IDDD) programs, three of which - Computational Engineering, Biomedical Engineering, Complex Systems and Dynamics - are coordinated by the faculty of Department of Applied Mechanics and Biomedical Engineering.

Prof. Sayan Gupta, Head, Department of Applied Mechanics and Biomedical Engineering, IIT Madras, said, "These cutting-edge programs will equip students with a strong systems approach to problem solving, blending core engineering principles with the latest technological advancements. These programs will prepare the graduates for leadership roles in solving complex real-world challenges both in academia and industry. With a future-focused curriculum, these programs will redefine engineering education and empower the next generation of innovators and problem-solvers."

Four-Year B.Tech. Program in Computational Engineering and Mechanics (CEM):