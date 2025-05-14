ETV Bharat / bharat

IIT Madras To Partner UK’s ECS On Energy Innovation And Sustainability

Chennai: The Energy Consortium of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has entered into a partnership with Energy Systems Catapult (ESC) of the United Kingdom (UK) to work on energy innovation and sustainability. The memorandum of understanding (MoU) was announced at the IIT Madras campus on Tuesday in the presence of Dean (Global Engagement) Prof. Raghunathan Rengaswamy and other stakeholders.

ESC is a leading UK government-backed innovation centre supporting the transition to a net-zero energy system. This partnership opens new opportunities for cross-border knowledge exchange, applied research and commercialisation of clean energy technologies.

Launched in 2015 by Innovate UK, the ESC is a part of a network of nine leading technology and innovation centres of the world. The Catapult Network fosters collaboration between industry, government, research organisations, academia and many others to transform great ideas into valuable products and services.

Highlighting the key aspects of the collaboration, Faculty Head of the Energy Consortium Prof. Satya Seshadri, said, “The Consortium was founded with a clear mission to accelerate the translation of cutting-edge research into scalable, real-world energy solutions. Our vision is to build a dynamic and collaborative ecosystem that brings together academia, industry and policymakers to address the most pressing energy challenges of our time.”

He said the focus is on fostering international partnerships that enhance innovation and knowledge exchange while aligning with India’s broader sustainability goals. Through these efforts, the Consortium aims to be a catalyst in driving the global transition to clean energy and advancing the collective journey toward a net-zero future.