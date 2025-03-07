ETV Bharat / bharat

IIT Madras Signs MoUs With Industry, Educational Institutions To Offer Employability Courses On SWAYAM Plus

Chennai: Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) has partnered with the industry and higher education institutes to offer employability-focused courses on SWAYAM Plus.

The institutions will collaborate with SWAYAM Plus to encourage students to take up these industry-relevant courses as part of their academic curriculum.

Through the MoUs signed with these institutes, the initial phase is set to bring in over 2,500 learners enrolling in courses on SWAYAM Plus in the coming weeks. SWAYAM Plus will also onboard more institutes, targeting the enrolment of more than 10,000 students from various institutions who will be taking SWAYAM Plus courses for credits.

The MoUs were signed during the recently-held IInvenTiv 2025 event at IIT Madras campus on February 28 and March 1 in the presence of Dr Sukanta Majumdar, Minister of State for Education and Development of North Eastern Region, Government of India, Prof V Kamakoti, director, IIT Madras, Prof R Sarathi, dean (planning), IIT Madras and SWAYAM Plus coordinator, IIT Madras and other stakeholders.

Highlighting the importance of this collaboration, Prof. R. Sarathi said, “The objective of these MoUs is to encourage higher education institutions to embed SWAYAM Plus courses into their semester schedules. Institutions will conduct proctored exams and award academic credits to students upon completing these courses and their assessments.”

SWAYAM Plus is an initiative by the Ministry of Education, Department of Higher Education, with IIT Madras designated as the nodal agency for its implementation. The platform aims to revolutionise professional development by providing access to high-quality learning content and career growth opportunities, empowering learners to take charge of their futures.