IIT Madras Rolls Out Free STEM Training For College Faculty

Chennai: The Teaching Learning Centre (TLC) of Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) is launching a training program on STEM (Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics) and Biotechnology for college faculty.

Organised under the Malaviya Mission Teacher Training Programme (MMTTP), this in-person, residential capacity-building program will be provided free of cost for faculty engaged in teaching undergraduate and postgraduate science courses, a statement issued by the IIT-M said.

The TLC has partnered with BodhBridge Education for this initiative, which is targeted towards college faculty across India. Interested faculty can apply through the following registration link - https://fundaspring.com/products/capacity-building-stem-faculty-iit-madras-malaviya-mission, it added.

The training would be conducted over nine days, with each batch comprising 50 participants. Shortlisted candidates will be notified via email. College faculty of physics, chemistry, mathematics, and biotechnology (both UG and PG) are eligible to apply. The program would be held at the TLC Hall and the Central Library on the IIT Madras campus.

Professor Edamana Prasad, TLC chairman, said, "The program is designed to elevate teaching effectiveness, enrich student learning experiences and cultivate an engaged and inspired academic environment. Its objectives include strengthening student performance, encouraging higher enrollment in STEM disciplines and advancing diversity and inclusion, all of which align with the Union Education Ministry's commitment to ongoing enhancement and innovation within India's education sector. Faculty members from both public and private colleges are eligible to participate, and assessment and certification will be conducted under the guidance of the MMTTP framework."