IIT Madras Professor Ravindra Gettu Awarded International Construction Materials Body Highest Honour

Chennai (Tamil Nadu): Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) Professor Ravindra Gettu has been awarded RILEM's (International Union of Laboratories and Experts in Construction Materials, Systems and Structures) highest recognition of 'Honorary Member'.

He served as its President during 2018-21, being the first and only Asian do so in its 78-year history. He was earlier Vice-President and Chair Technical Activities Committee of the same organisation, which brings together researchers on construction materials from around the world, a statement from IIT Madras said.

Gettu, who is the V.S. Raju Chair Professor in the Department of Civil Engineering, IIT Madras, led the technology development and implementation of 'Fibre reinforced concrete' (FRC) in India. Over the past decade, 500 km of tunnels lined with Fibre Reinforced Concrete have been built in India with at least 30 laboratories having been sent up for testing FRC. Over the same period, about 19 million sq. m. of slabs-on-grade for factories, warehouses, roads, basements and ports also came up in the country, it said.

Gettu’s vision has been to focus on technology implementation in the construction sector by taking new developments from research to practical application for improving quality and sustainability. The current projects being worked on by Gettu include textile-reinforced concrete and sustainability assessment of construction, among others.

His new projects that are going to be taken up include large building construction with precast and prefinished components to improve quality, reduce wastage, increase the lifespan and lower environmental impact.

Gettu said, "I have had the wonderful opportunity of leading the world’s most significant organisation of researchers in construction materials, in a phase of growing global footprint and scope. I am glad to have overseen the transition to communications and interactions based on social media and online meetings that, though forced upon us by the pandemic, opened the doors for reaching remote parts of the world and gave the chance for researchers, who could not afford to travel abroad, to voice their opinions and showcase their investigations.”