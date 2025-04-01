ETV Bharat / bharat

IIT Madras Pravartak Completes Training Of First Batch Of Cyber Commandos

Chennai: Amid the growing threat of cyber crime, IIT Madras Pravartak Technologies Foundation on Tuesday completed training the first batch of Cyber Commandos, a specialised initiative aimed at equipping law enforcement officers across India with advanced cyber security techniques. What comes as a promise is that the training will enable these law enforcement officers to effectively tackle evolving threats in the digital landscape.

The formal valedictory for the 37 law enforcement officers trained by Pravartak was held at the IIT Madras campus on Tuesday (1st April) in presence of Dr Sandeep Mittal, IPS, ADGP (Cyber Crime Wing), Tamil Nadu; Dr Shankar Ram, CEO and Balamurali Shankar, Chief Knowledge Officer, Pravartak, Prof Mangala Sunder, Head, Digital Skills Academy, and other eminent dignitaries.

An initiative of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, the Cyber Commandos' programme is a critical step in bolstering India’s cyber defence capabilities. This specialised force will be at the forefront of defending the Nation against cyberattacks, safeguarding sensitive data and maintaining digital sovereignty.

The Cyber Commandos will represent a significant upgrade from existing cybercrime cells. While these cells primarily focus on reactive measures like investigation and prosecution of cybercrimes, the commandos will be a proactive force.

Addressing the valedictory, ADGP Sandeep Mittal said, "One small action in cyber space can led to disproportionate effect in the physical world...In the last one year, the amount that India saved by importing oil from Russia was lost due to cybercrimes in India in the last four years. The situation is very serious."

The senior IPS officer further said, "Cyber Space is already being recognised as the Fifth Domain of War, alongside land, air, water and space. This is the right time that we, in India as a policymaker, recognise this as a war and take action as deemed fit to protect the National economic interests of its citizens."

Congratulating the cyber commandos, he said, "You commandos are better skilled to investigate cyber threats and assist in investigations. I congratulate all of you on the successful completion of the course and urge all of you to work for the nation."

In his message, IIT Madras director Prof V Kamakoti said, "I congratulate the cyber commandos. Through this program, we have enabled them with essential concepts and hands-on exercises. This will be a continuous learning exercise. Commandos will now work in ever-changing technologies and threat landscape through the foundation we have laid."

The Commandos began their training with the basics of computers, ensuring that they had a solid foundation before progressing to advanced topics such as network security, digital forensics, ethical hacking, and cyber threat intelligence.

Highlighting the need for such training programs, IPS Roopa M, Director, TAU (Threat Analytics Unit), I4C, said, "Cyber threats are a major challenge that all countries are facing. It is a global problem. Cyber attacks have become increasingly organised, sophisticated and dangerous. We need an agile team to handle such threats and you (cyber commandos) form those agile team. The I4C is coming up with a comprehensive digital platform in which we will be identifying digital domains and you can chose which of them to specialise on."

She added to commandos, "We want to engage you through these digital platforms, through which we will give you tasks. Other Law Enforcement Agencies will also be aware of your profiles. We are also planning refresher courses to provide continuous learning opportunities for the cyber commandos. I4C will request State DGPs to post you in areas where your relevant skills will be well utilized. The important aspect of you being trained here is not only to gain technical skills but also cultivate a strategic mind to analyse and respond to situations."