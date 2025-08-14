ETV Bharat / bharat

IIT Madras Partners With SBI Foundation To Launch Para-Athlete Sports Scholarship Program

Chennai: Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) and SBI Foundation have joined hands to launch a pioneering Para Athlete Sports Scholarship program aimed at empowering 100 para-athletes across India.

The program will provide selected athlete with a monthly stipend of ₹40,000 each, supporting their journey toward National and International sporting excellence. Further, scientific training will also be provided under this initiative.

The program was formally launched today (14th August 2025) in the presence of Mr. Sanjay Prakash, Managing Director and CEO, SBI Foundation, and other stakeholders.

Looking forward to encouraging para-athletes, Mr. Sanjay Prakash, MD and CEO, SBI Foundation, said, “At SBI Foundation, we believe in the unlimited potential of the para-athletes of India. Their dedication, talent, and resilience are highly inspiring. With the launch of SBIF PASS (Para Athletes Sports Scholarship), we take another step towards enabling them to chase their dreams and bring glory to our Nation.”

Mr. Sanjay Prakash added, “This initiative is not just about financial support – it is about giving our para-athletes the recognition, resources, and confidence they deserve. Together, let’s champion their journey and celebrate their success. We are proud to stand beside them – now, and always.”