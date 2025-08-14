IIT Madras Partners With SBI Foundation To Launch Para-Athlete Sports Scholarship Program

Chennai: Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) and SBI Foundation have joined hands to launch a pioneering Para Athlete Sports Scholarship program aimed at empowering 100 para-athletes across India.
The program will provide selected athlete with a monthly stipend of ₹40,000 each, supporting their journey toward National and International sporting excellence. Further, scientific training will also be provided under this initiative.
The program was formally launched today (14th August 2025) in the presence of Mr. Sanjay Prakash, Managing Director and CEO, SBI Foundation, and other stakeholders.
Looking forward to encouraging para-athletes, Mr. Sanjay Prakash, MD and CEO, SBI Foundation, said, “At SBI Foundation, we believe in the unlimited potential of the para-athletes of India. Their dedication, talent, and resilience are highly inspiring. With the launch of SBIF PASS (Para Athletes Sports Scholarship), we take another step towards enabling them to chase their dreams and bring glory to our Nation.”
Mr. Sanjay Prakash added, “This initiative is not just about financial support – it is about giving our para-athletes the recognition, resources, and confidence they deserve. Together, let’s champion their journey and celebrate their success. We are proud to stand beside them – now, and always.”
Lauding the funding support, Prof. Ashwin Mahalingam, Dean (Alumni and Corporate Relations), IIT Madras, said, “At IIT Madras, we deeply value our partnership with SBI Foundation and the opportunities it creates. The Para Athlete Sports Scholarship program is clearly aligned with the values of diversity and inclusion in sports that we have been championing over the years. It levels the playing field for para-athletes by opening up avenues for them to aspire, dream and grow on both the National and International stage.”
By combining financial support with scientific training, the scholarship ensures that para-athletes have access to the resources, data, and mentorship they need to compete at the highest level. The goal is to create a robust ecosystem of support and inclusivity in Indian sport, while building a strong pipeline for events like the Paralympics and other international events for para athletes.
This marks a significant step forward in recognising and nurturing the potential of differently-abled athletes, aligning with both institutions' shared vision of inclusive growth and excellence.
The technical assistance for this initiative is being provided by Acrophase, an IIT Madras Centre of Excellence for Human Performance under the leadership of Prof. Mohanasankar Sivaprakasam.
