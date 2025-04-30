IIT Madras Opens Admissions for Online BS Programmes In Data Science, Electronic Systems

Chennai: Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) has opened admissions for its online BS Degree Programmes in Data Science and Applications and Electronic Systems.

These globally accessible, flexible and inclusive undergraduate programmes are designed for students and working professionals seeking a prestigious IIT education without the traditional constraints of JEE or fixed seat limits.

Over 38,000 active students, including professionals, career switchers, international learners and class XII passouts, are currently enrolled in these programmes, which are witnessing a growing interest from non-engineering backgrounds and working women, with 25 percent female enrollment and 20 percent aged over 30.

Direct admission is available to students who have cleared JEE Main. Others can qualify by successfully completing a four-week online preparatory module followed by an in-person qualifier exam.

Candidates have to apply within May 20 through the institute's official portal - https://study.iitm.ac.in/

Highlighting the benefits of these programmes, Prof V Kamakoti, director, IIT Madras, said, “At IIT Madras, we are reimagining what it means to be a premier academic institution in the 21st century. These BS programmes reflect our vision to democratise access to IIT-quality education, empowering learners from every corner of the country and the world. The fact that three of the top 10 ranks in the GATE 2025 Data Science and AI paper were bagged by the BS Data Science students, show this program does not compromise on rigour, and, through this we are paving the way for a more inclusive and future-ready India.”

The Data Science programme is open to students from any stream having Math and English in class X. The Electronic Systems programme requires students who have studied Physics and Math in Class XI and XII.

Elaborating further, Prof Andrew Thangaraj, Coordinator, IIT Madras BS in Data Science and Applications, IIT Madras, said: “This programme exemplifies IIT Madras’ commitment to making high-quality education accessible to all. We are breaking barriers- geographic, economic, and academic — to build the next generation of global tech talent. Students who are excelling at the degree level of the programme have the option to upgrade to an MTech or MS from IIT Madras.”

Graduates of the BS programmes have gone on to secure impressive opportunities in both industry and academia. In a landmark achievement, three students from the BS programmes have bagged top 10 all-India ranks in the GATE 2025 (AIR 1, 7, and 10) examination in Data Science and AI, a testament to the academic strength and competitive edge the programme imparts.

Highlights of these programmes: