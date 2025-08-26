ETV Bharat / bharat

IIT Madras Led International Study On Indian Coastal Regions Reveals True Impact Of Human Activity On Aerosol And Climate

Chennai: The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) led International Study has unveiled significant findings surrounding the interaction of aerosols, which are tiny suspended particles in the air essential for cloud formation and precipitation.

This is a critical area of research that continues to generate the largest uncertainties in climate change predictions.

The study, conducted between March and July 2020, unveiled the profound influence of human activities on cloud-forming aerosols, also called ‘Cloud Condensation Nuclei’ (CCN), along India’s coastal regions.

The implications of this study are profound. With climate models heavily reliant on computer simulations, the established measurements and findings provide empirical data that can help refine these models, thereby reducing uncertainties.

The findings were published in the prestigious American Chemical Society's ES&T Air Journal in a paper co-authored by Sachin S. Gunthe, Coordinator, Center for Atmospheric and Climate Sciences, IIT Madras, Aishwarya Singh, a former PhD student at IIT Madras who is now a post-doctoral researcher at the Max Planck Institute for Chemistry in Mainz, Germany, R. Ravikrishna, faculty, IIT Madras, and other National and International researchers.

Highlighting the importance of such research, M. Ravichandran, Secretary, Ministry of Earth Sciences, Government of India and a renowned climate scientist who was not part of this research, said, “Aerosol-cloud interactions are intrinsically complicated, and these findings underscore that human activities can dramatically influence underlying processes. This is critical information for negotiating future atmospheric dynamics.”

This research challenges common beliefs about the role of organic aerosols and provides critical data to reduce uncertainties in global climate models, while emphasising the importance of real-world measurements. As the world strives to mitigate climate change, the research team at IIT Madras observed a startling 80-250 per cent increase in CCN concentrations following the COVID-19 lockdown.

This surge, as clearly shown by the study, resulted from more frequent new particle formation (NPF), a process where aerosol particles are formed from gases through complex chemical processes in the atmosphere, post-lockdown, as human-caused emissions slowly rebounded.

This surge in freshly formed particles was the direct driver of the increase in CCN concentration. These findings highlight how human behaviour directly affects the planet’s climate systems. The shift from predominantly cleaner marine air to polluted continental sources post-lockdown indicates the complex relationship between human activity and aerosol dynamic behaviour.

The research also found that anthropogenic organic matter was the dominant factor in the growth of these new particles, challenging the common belief that organic particles inhibit cloud formation.