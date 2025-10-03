ETV Bharat / bharat

IIT Madras Launches NIPTA To Benchmark Employability Of Students

Chennai: The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras), through the IIT Madras Shaastra Magazine, has launched a pioneering initiative to equip engineering and diploma students across India with a curated training program followed by a credible, standardised benchmark of their employability.

By setting a national standard for internship and job readiness, ‘National Internship, Placement Training, and Assessment’ (NIPTA) aims to transform the way employability is assessed in India.

This first-of-its-kind initiative is designed to offer students an accessible training program to hone their essential skills, followed by a standardised assessment to enhance their employability. This program has the advantage of enabling recruiters to identify the right talent efficiently. Through NIPTA, IIT Madras continues its mission of pioneering impactful, scalable and inclusive initiatives to enhance the employability of India’s youth.

In a significant move to boost employment opportunities, IIT Madras also plans to share assessment results with recruiters and organise a National Job and Internship Mela (virtual or in-person) in early 2026. This platform will directly connect assessed students with potential employers, creating a seamless bridge to career opportunities.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan launched the NIPTA initiative at the IIT Madras campus recently. Highlighting the need for such initiatives, Prof. V. Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, said, “With several thousands of students aspiring to take internships and subsequently placements in different organisations, the NIPTA initiative is very timely. It also aligns with the Institute's motto of ‘IITM For All’, wherein we aspire to democratise opportunities for all students of our country through this Portal.”

Further, Prof. Srikanth Vedantam, Faculty, Department of Medical Sciences and Technology and Editorial Board Chair of IITM Shaastra Magazine, said, “NIPTA represents a major step forward in making employability measurable and transparent. With this initiative, IIT Madras is committed to empowering students nationwide to hone their skills and obtain a standardised credential to find the best internship and employment opportunities.”

As part of NIPTA, the IIT Madras team will provide free training resources, including video lectures and sample questions, ensuring that every student has equal access to preparatory material. Students will only be required to pay a nominal fee to take the assessment.

The curated preparation period will culminate in a three-hour, proctored evaluation that will be conducted in designated centres across the country in in-person mode. It is targeted at third- and final-year engineering students, recent graduates, final-year diploma students, and diploma holders.

The assessment will evaluate Technical Knowledge (Branch-Specific), Mathematical Aptitude, Logical Reasoning and Communication skills