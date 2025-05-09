IIT Madras Launches First-Of-Its-Kind Course To Tackle Workplace Accidents In Factories

Chennai: Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) is launching a new programme to reduce accidents in manufacturing, mining, energy and related sectors. A first-of-its-kind programme, this Postgraduate Diploma programme in Process Safety will seek to enhance employees’ capabilities in managing process safety challenges.

The course is targeted towards working professionals with BE/B.Tech degree in Chemical, Civil Engineering, Mechanical, Electrical, Instrumentation Engineering, Petroleum and allied branches (or) MSc Chemistry with two years of work experience.

The programme will be offered in online mode through Centre for Outreach and Digital Education (CODE), which coordinates all non-campus academic and outreach activities of IIT Madras.

The application deadline is May 31 with the entrance exam scheduled on July 13. Interested candidates can apply through the following link - https://code.iitm.ac.in/processsafety

Highlighting the need for such courses, Prof Rajagopalan Srinivasan, Course Coordinator, Postgraduate Diploma (Process Safety), IIT Madras, said, “According to a report published by IndustriALL Global Union, in 2024, at least 240 workplace accidents occurred across the manufacturing, mining, and energy sectors in India, resulting in over 400 fatalities and more than 850 serious injuries. The chemical and pharmaceutical sectors see the most severe accidents. These accidents are predominantly attributed to lapses in safety procedures within the industry, often resulting from insufficient knowledge of essential safety practices and protocols.”

Prof Srinivasan added, “This programme is specifically designed for working professionals within the industry who seek to enhance and expand their knowledge of safety practices. It would serve as an opportunity for individuals to upskill, deepen their understanding of safety protocols, and stay at par with contemporary safety standards, thereby contributing to a safer and more resilient workplace environment.”

The Postgraduate Diploma (Process Safety) is designed to provide the necessary flexibility for working professionals while upholding the academic rigour of a degree program from IITM. The trimester model, with terms from September to December, January to April, and May to August, will allow the students to take a maximum of three courses per term. This enables completion of the whole programme in 1-2 years.