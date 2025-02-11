IIT Madras Successfully Boots IRIS-LV Processor For ISRO, Marks Indigenous Semiconductor Chip Making Milestone

Chennai: Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) and ISRO will flight-test in a space product an Atmanirbhar aerospace quality SHAKTI-based Semiconductor Chip which they had developed and successfully booted, officials said.

ISRO Chairman V Narayananan lauded the joint-efforts as a milestone in “Make in India” efforts in semiconductor design and fabrication.

"We at ISRO are very happy that the IRIS Controller conceived by IISU based on the SHAKTI processor of IIT Madras could be successfully developed end-to-end with Indian resources," he said.

"I am sure that this high-performance controller, realized as per our requirements, will contribute significantly to future embedded controllers for space mission-related applications," the ISRO chief said, in a statement.

"It is planned to flight test a product based on this controller shortly and performance will be confirmed.”

IIT-M Director Prof. V Kamakoti explained that the development of this microprocessor is a validation of the complete semiconductor ecosystem and availability of indigenous expertise.

Screengrab showing IIT-M team booting the IRIS LV Processor designed for ISRO. (ETV Bharat)

How many Semiconductor Chips IIT-M has produced so far?

After RIMO in 2018 and MOUSHIK in 2020, this is the third SHAKTI chip we have fabricated at SCL Chandigarh and successfully booted at IIT Madras, the Professor said, adding that everything from design to booting was indigenous.

"That the chip design, chip fabrication, chip packaging, motherboard design and fabrication, assembly, software and boot - all happened inside India, is yet another validation that the complete semiconductor ecosystem and expertise exists within our country,” he said, harping about the indigenous development.

Kamakoti leads the SHAKTI microprocessor project underway at Prathap Subrahmanyam Centre for Digital Intelligence and Secure Hardware Architecture (PSCDISHA) in the Department of Computer Science and Engineering, IIT Madras.

A view of the 64bit RISC-V-based IRIS-LV Processor, which was designed and developed by IIT Madras in collaboration with ISRO as an aerospace quality semiconductor chip. (ETV Bharat)

IRIS-LV Processor

Kamaljeet Singh, Director General of Semi-Conductor Laboratory (SCL), Chandigarh, said he was proud to be part of the production and it is their third consecutive Semiconductor chip production. "IRIS-LV Processor is fully indigenous and fabricated in SCL's 180 nm technology node encompassing mask frame design, GDS preparation and testing," Singh said.

"Post silicon design validation and extensive electrical testing on wafer-level was conducted at SCL in close collaboration with the IIT Madras team. SCL is committed and continually working in association with academia and startups to facilitate and achieve 'Atma Nirbharta' in the realization of niche products.”

What is the SHAKTI class of systems?

The SHAKTI class of systems are based on RISC-V(pronounced "risk-five"), an open-source Instruction Set Architecture (ISA), which is used for designing custom processors. ‘SHAKTI’ project is funded by the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology as part of its ‘Digital India RISC-V’ initiative (DIRV). The initiative was aimed at promoting indigenous development of microprocessor based products that offer best-in-class security and visibility for users adopting RISC-V technology.

The ‘IRIS’ (Indigenous RISCV Controller for Space Applications) Chip is developed from the ‘SHAKTI’ processor baseline. It has a diverse range of utility from IoT and compute systems for strategic needs, the statement said. The Chip's development is a major step towards indigenization of semiconductors used by ISRO for its applications, Command and Control Systems and other critical functions aligning with its march towards ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ in Space Technologies.

Screengrab showing IIT-M team checking the code while booting the IRIS LV Processor designed for ISRO. (ETV Bharat)

Ideation and designing

The ISRO Inertial Systems Unit (IISU) in Thiruvananthapuram came up with a proposal to develop a 64bit RISC-V-based Controller. It then collaborated with IIT Madras for defining the specifications and designing the semiconductor chip, according to those privy to the information.

They said the common functional and computing requirements of existing sensors and systems used in ISRO missions were used as the baseline for the configuration of the chip. During the process, fault-tolerant internal memories were interfaced to SHAKTI core and it helped in enhancing the reliability of the design, they added.

The next step was integration of custom functional and peripheral interface modules as was being used in multiple space systems like CORDIC, WATCHDOG Timers and advanced serial buses. The chip also has the provisions for expandability to future missions also implemented through multiple boot modes and hybrid memory/device extension interfaces. The finalised design underwent software and hardware testing, targeting a high-reliability, high-performance product, the developers said.

Behind the screens

The semiconductor chip designing and successful booting is a significant milestone mark for the whole nation in terms of the effort. It was manufactured by SCL, Chandigarh, packaged by Tata Advanced Systems, Ltd at Perjenahalli, Karnataka, Motherboard PCB (Printed Circuit Board) manufactured by PCB Power, Gujarat, motherboard assembled and mounted by Syrma SGS, Chennai, software developed by IIT Madras and successfully booted at IIT Madras.

The IISU team led by Padmakumar ES was appreciated by Narayanan for his efforts in leading the conception exercise.