IIT Madras Inks Rs 1-Crore Deal To License India's First Silicon Photonic QRNG To Industry

Developed by the Centre for Programmable Photonic Integrated Circuits and Systems, it highlights the technology's strategic value and potential to advance India's quantum innovation ecosystem.

Representational Image.
Representational Image. (IANS)
Published : August 18, 2025 at 7:23 PM IST

Chennai: The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) has indigenously developed India's first silicon photonics-based high-speed Quantum Random Number Generator (QRNG). The product has been licensed to the industry, a statement issued by the institute said.

Its technology transfer office (TTO) inked a Rs-1 Crore licensing agreement on Monday with Indrarka Quantum Technologies for the commercial deployment of the Silicon Photonic QRNG. Developed at the Centre for Programmable Photonic Integrated Circuits and Systems (CPPICS), the development highlights the technology's strategic value and its potential to advance the country's quantum innovation ecosystem.

Earlier, a prototype of the QRNG module was delivered to the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). Later, an advanced version of the QRNG module was developed and deployed successfully at the Society for Electronic Transactions and Security (SETS Chennai) for quantum security applications.

Highlighting the importance of indigenous development of critical technologies, Prof V Kamakoti, director of IIT Madras, said, "Silicon photonics is an emerging area with a strong interface with Quantum Technologies. Random number generation is a critical building block for secure computing and communication. I am extremely excited that the CPPICS has developed this QRNG that could be readily deployed in the market."

The licensing agreement represents a major step in translating cutting-edge academic research into market-ready products, reinforcing India's leadership in the global quantum technology landscape.

S Krishnan, secretary of MeitY, congratulated the CoE-CPPICS team for the milestone, saying, "Indigenously developed field deployable silicon photonic-based quantum random number generator (QRNG) module is a pride for India."

Dinanath Soni, director of Indrarka Quantum Technologies, said, "This ground-breaking technology represents a significant leap forward in quantum security solutions and exemplifies the success of the Make in India initiative. We are committed to making this indigenous innovation accessible across critical sectors, establishing India as a global leader in quantum security and advancing India's vision of technological self-reliance."

The QRNG technology has critical applications in fields like IT security for the military and defence sector, cryptographic algorithms, quantum key distribution (QKD), scientific modelling and simulations, financial transactions, blockchain, OTP generation and gaming applications.

Prof. Manu Santhanam, dean of IC&SR at IIT Madras, said, "CPPICS embodies IIT Madras' vision of transforming world-class research into transformative solutions. The successful development and licensing of the silicon photonics-based QRNG is a testament to how focused R&D, backed by strong industry partnerships, can deliver technologies of national importance."

