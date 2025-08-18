ETV Bharat / bharat

IIT Madras Inks Rs 1-Crore Deal To License India's First Silicon Photonic QRNG To Industry

Chennai: The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) has indigenously developed India's first silicon photonics-based high-speed Quantum Random Number Generator (QRNG). The product has been licensed to the industry, a statement issued by the institute said.

Its technology transfer office (TTO) inked a Rs-1 Crore licensing agreement on Monday with Indrarka Quantum Technologies for the commercial deployment of the Silicon Photonic QRNG. Developed at the Centre for Programmable Photonic Integrated Circuits and Systems (CPPICS), the development highlights the technology's strategic value and its potential to advance the country's quantum innovation ecosystem.

Earlier, a prototype of the QRNG module was delivered to the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). Later, an advanced version of the QRNG module was developed and deployed successfully at the Society for Electronic Transactions and Security (SETS Chennai) for quantum security applications.

Highlighting the importance of indigenous development of critical technologies, Prof V Kamakoti, director of IIT Madras, said, "Silicon photonics is an emerging area with a strong interface with Quantum Technologies. Random number generation is a critical building block for secure computing and communication. I am extremely excited that the CPPICS has developed this QRNG that could be readily deployed in the market."

The licensing agreement represents a major step in translating cutting-edge academic research into market-ready products, reinforcing India's leadership in the global quantum technology landscape.