IIT Madras Hyperloop Project Update: ICF Chennai To Develop Electronics Technology, Tube Soon To Be 'World's Longest'

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the entire testing system for Hyperloop transportation has been developed using indigenous technologies.

IIT Madras Hyperloop Components To Be Developed At ICF Chennai Tube Soon To Be Worlds Longest Ashwini Vaishnaw
Screengrab from video shared by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. (X@AshwiniVaishnaw)
Published : Mar 16, 2025, 11:15 AM IST

Chennai: Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Saturday that India will soon be ready for Hyperloop transportation as the technology, which is currently under development at IIT Madras, has yielded good results in the tests conducted so far.

During his visit to the Hyperloop testing facility at IIT Madras, Vaishnaw said the 410-meter-long Hyperloop will soon be the world's longest tube.

"Longest Hyperloop tube in Asia (410 m)… soon to be the world’s longest," the minister said in a post on X.

Hyperloop is a high-speed train that runs in a vacuum in a tube, allowing it to reach speeds up to 1,200 km per hour. The Union Minister visited the Hyperloop testing facility at IIT Madras Discovery Campus and witnessed a live demonstration.

Speaking to the media, Vaishnaw said that the entire testing system for Hyperloop transportation has been developed using indigenous technologies. He congratulated all the young innovators for this achievement.

The Railway Ministry has been provided financial funding and technical assistance to the Hyperloop project, and now, all the electronics technology for this Hyperloop project will be developed at ICF Chennai, the Ministry said in a statement.

Vaishnaw stated that highly skilled experts at the ICF factory have successfully developed large electronics systems for Vande Bharat high-speed trains, and the electronics technology for the Hyperloop project will also be developed at ICF.

The Minister expressed confidence that India will soon be ready for Hyperloop transportation, as the Hyperloop transportation technology, which is currently under development, has yielded good results in the tests conducted so far. The Minister congratulated the young innovators team of IIT Chennai and the Avishkar organization for this successful testing.

