IIT Madras Hosts First Ever 'Pan IIT Student Governance'

Chennai: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras hosted the first-ever ‘Pan IIT Student Governance’ at its campus on October 26 and 27.
The initiative was aimed at addressing the changing landscape of higher education and the challenges faced by students by creating a platform to exchange ideas and best practices.
The summit witnessed strategic dialogue and planning, empowering student representatives to implement transformative changes within their institutions and contribute to the growth of the broader IIT community. Through this collaborative effort, the summit strengthened the impact of student governance across IITs.
Discussions were held on development of actionable strategies and initiatives that can be executed at the student community level to address and resolve challenges and improve the overall student experience across the IITs. Students also established durable networks and connections among leaders, faculty, alumni and various stakeholders across the IITs, ensuring sustained communication, coordination and collaboration and knowledge sharing beyond the summit.
Addressing issues in IIT campuses
Lauding the students of the entire IIT Community, Prof. V. Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, said, “Governance and Effective Management are integral part of any organisation. This Summit has not only enabled close association among student legislators but also brought in a lot of synergy in effectively addressing important issues in the IIT campuses. The outcome and suggestions of this summit will be taken up very seriously by the administration.”
The two-day summit included lectures by experts on various topics including ‘Sustainable Campus Policies and Student Practices,’ ‘Academic Standards and Policies,’ and ‘Research Affairs and Ecosystem Policies’ besides ‘Student Mental Health and Holistic Wellbeing.’
Some of the other topics discussed during this pioneering summit include ‘UG Placement and Internship Management Policies,’ ‘Research Infrastructure and Career Development,’ and ‘Deliberation on Cultural and Tech Fest Strategies.’
Highlighting the importance of this event, Prof. Sathyanarayana N. Gummadi, Dean (Students), IIT Madras, said, “IIT Madras is honoured to have hosted first-of-its-kind ‘Pan-IIT Student Governance Summit’ designed to empower students with the tools, insights, and networks necessary to lead effectively and make a lasting impact on their campuses. The sessions equipped the students with actionable strategies to enhance governance within their institutions.”
Exchanging ideas and best practices
The summit was designed to equip student representatives from IITs with essential knowledge, competencies, and resources to catalyze significant transformations within their institutions and across the wider IIT community. It was intended to be a vital platform for fostering open and productive discussions among student leaders, facilitating the exchange of ideas, best practices, and innovative solutions, thereby nurturing a culture of continuous improvement and adaptability within the IIT ecosystem.
Sharing the students' perspective on this event, Mr. Atharv Joshi, Student Convenor, PAN-IIT Student Governance Summit, and Speaker, Student Legislative Council, IIT Madras, said, “As the Convenor of this prestigious event, I am excited to see the vibrant student leadership from across all IITs come together for a transformative experience. This summit was a unique platform designed to foster collaboration, exchange ideas, and shape the future of student governance across our institutions.”
