IIT Madras Hosts DST-GDC I-NCUBATE As Gamechanger For Deep-Tech Startups

Chennai: India does not lack innovation, it needs a platform to nurture it and DST-GDC I-NCUBATE is one that empowers researchers to turn deep-tech ideas into scalable businesses, taking science from laboratory to the lives of people, said Pramod Shankar, Scientist-D, Department of Science & Technology (DST), Government of India.

Speaking at a seminar hosted IIT Madras, Shankar said DST-GDC I-NCUBATE is a "national engine for translating potential into progress" and a platform combining hands-on mentoring, market discovery and real-world testing.

"DST is proud to support this initiative not just as a funder, but as a committed partner in building India’s deep-tech ecosystem. Our goal is to see translational research flourish across academic institutions and I-NCUBATE is a vital part of this mission. India does not lack innovation, it needs platforms to nurture it. The DST-GDC I-NCUBATE program is one such platform, a national engine for translating potential into progress," he said.

India’s deep-tech startup ecosystem has grown by 50 percent over the past five years, and now has over 3,000 ventures, Shankar said adding, a new mindset is emerging that is focused on inventing India-first solutions in defence, space, genomics, and sustainability.

The seminar, ‘IIT Madras: Nurturing Innovation & Startups’, held on Monday, brought together leaders from government, academia, industry and the investment community to discuss how India can accelerate the development of deep-tech startups arising from academia.

"The DST has played a prominent role in the growth and development of deep-tech startups in the country. The Gopalakrishnan-Deshpande Centre for Innovation and Entrepreneurship (GDC), a centre of excellence at IIT Madras, has collaborated with over 100 universities, labs and incubators across India to catalyse the commercialisation of research by training over 1600 academics and entrepreneurs working on 500 deep-tech startups. Last year, DST and GDC collaborated to launch the ‘DST-GDC I-NCUBATE Program’ that comprises 20 cohorts, run in a bootcamp style, each eight weeks long, with 10-12 startups from diverse sectors and institutions coming together to chart their transformation and commercialisation pathways," a release from IIT Madras said.

Prof V Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, said the institute focuses on advancing deep core technology and aims to support 1,000 start-ups by 2032. "A targeted approach has given rise to our ambitious ‘One Patent a Day’ challenge is already yeilding 1.2 patents per day. Importantly, most of these patents are grounded in real-world applications. Just last week, we introduced a lightweight wheelchair, reducing the weight from 20 kg to just 9 kg, at less than half the cost of comparable imported alternatives," he said

Delivering the keynote address, Ramesh Mangaleswaran, Adjunct Professor of Practice, Desai Sethi School of Entrepreneurship, IIT Bombay and senior partner emeritus, McKinsey & Company, said, “The I-NCUBATE Program fills critical gaps in nurturing science-based entrepreneurship in India and building entrepreneurial mindset amongst founders".

Prof Krishnan Balasubramanian, professor in-charge, GDC, IIT Madras, said the institute intends to scale the DST-GDC programme to STEM institutions across the Indian deep-tech academic and startup landscape by transforming the faculty, researchers, entrepreneurs, and scholars to an entrepreneurial-thinking mindset.