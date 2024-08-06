ETV Bharat / bharat

IIT Madras Gets Largest Single Donation of Rs 228 Crore From Distinguished Alumnus

Chennai: The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) has received the largest single donation in its history of Rs 228 crore from its distinguished alumnus awardee Dr Krishna Chivukula (MTech, 1970). This donation is one of the largest ever made to an educational institution in India.

The institute named an academic block in honour of Dr Krishna Chivukula - ‘Krishna Chivukula Block’ - during an event at the campus on August 6. The event was attended by Dr. Krishna Chivukula, Prof. V. Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, Prof. Mahesh Panchagnula, Dean (Alumni and Corporate Relations), IIT Madras, Kaviraj Nair, CEO, Office of Institutional Advancement, IIT Madras, faculty, researchers, staff, and students, it said in a release.

Dr Chivukula in 1997 brought to India a state-of-the-art engineering manufacturing technology called ‘Metal Injection Molding (MIM)’ while it was still an emerging technology in the US. Presently his company, the INDO US MIM Tec, occupies the number one position in the world in MIM technology in terms of capacity and sales and has a projected turnover of nearly Rs. 1,000 crore, the statement added.

IIT Madras recognised his professional excellence and contributions to the community by conferring the ‘Distinguished Alumnus Award’ in 2015.

Prof. V. Kamakoti said, "That our alumnus still remembers his alma mater after several decades reinforces the fact that education is the only immortal wealth that we can give to mankind. Grateful to Krishna Chivukula for his big contribution, which will benefit several future generations of students in their pursuit of knowledge.”

Dr. Chivukula, Founder and CEO, Indo-MIM, said, “My education at IIT Madras, in addition to being extremely memorable and enjoyable, enabled me to accomplish much in life and put me in a position whereby I can give back to the Institute a gift – one of the largest single donations to date to a university in India."

This donation will be utilised for multiple purposes including supporting international students to study at IIT Madras through a scholarship, a research excellence grant program, a UG fellowship program for freshers at IIT Madras, Sports Scholar Program, Shaastra Magazine development and the Krishna Chivukula Block Maintenance, among other activities, the statement said.

Prof. Mahesh Panchagnula said, "Dr Chivukula is not just a successful techno-businessperson but also of an ideal alumnus. His humility and generosity will stand as exemplar characteristics for generations of alumni."