Exclusive| H-1B Visa Fee Hike Should Be Taken As A Challenge, Says IIT Madras Director Kamakoti

By S. Ravichandran

Chennai: IIT Madras Director, Professor V. Kamakoti Veezhinathan, said the recent hike in H-1B visa fees should be taken as a challenge, particularly for Indian students aspiring to work in the United States.

US President Donald Trump recently announced an increase in the H-1B visa fee to $100,000 (approximately Rs 88 lakh). This move is expected to significantly affect foreign nationals, including Indians, seeking employment in the US.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Kamakoti said, "In his announcement on H-1B visas, US President Trump has increased the fee for those going to the US for work. He has not mentioned anything about student visa fees yet. However, most students who go to the US for higher studies eventually aim to work there. In that case, the steep rise in H-1B visa costs will have a serious impact."

He further said that students already bear heavy financial burdens for education abroad. "Many rely on employment opportunities in the US to recover their expenses. This fee hike will pose a major obstacle for them," he added.

Kamakoti said, "India should take this situation as an opportunity. It is time for us to develop India and to improve our technologies; only then can we make our students highly visionary. Not only that, it seems that many Indians in the US are in the mood to come back here. Therefore, we should use their skills to improve India's technology together. We should also provide employment opportunities for them."