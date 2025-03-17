Chennai: Imagine goods or cargo being transported across the country at a speed ranging from 200-600 KMPH. Imagine to what extent it will reduce the transit time. Well, this might soon become a reality, thanks to IIT Madras which is now working on developing a Hyperloop system for transporting goods.

According to IIT Madras Director Professor Veezhinathan Kamakoti, plans are afoot to sign a contract for its commercial operations.

IIT Madras Developing Hyperloop System For Goods Transportation, Operations Likely To Begin In Next 18 Months

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Professor Kamakoti shared details about the progress of the Hyperloop technology, which began two years ago with funding from the Indian Railways. "A 410-mtr test track has been set up at the Thaiyur campus, where three different modes of Hyperloop operations are being tested," he said.

The first one is pod-on-track mode, similar to that of car running on a track, which is capable of reaching 200 KMPH speed. The second mode utilises magnetic levitation, lifting the pod slightly above the track using magnets, enabling up to 400 KMPH speed. The third and most advanced mode is vacuum tube mode, in which the pod fully levitating and traveling through a vacuum tube, achieves a speed of 600 KMPH.

Reportedly, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has personally reviewed the project and witnessed demonstrations of the first mode of travel and the levitation technology. Moreover, virtual reality simulations have also been used to get a picture of what passenger travel might look like.

The IIT-M Director stated that there are plans to demonstrate all aspects of the Hyperloop technology in a vacuum environment, by July this year. Feedback has been received from international competitions and accordingly incorporated into the project. After completion of technical demonstrations in July, most likely construction of a new track with curves and inclines will begin to further test the system. "The international Hyperloop competition provided key insights, with participants highlighting the effectiveness of the 410-mtr test track and the significant software support provided. The evaluation of technology was also well-received, he said.

Meanwhile, minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has pledged support from the ICF (Integral Coach Factory) Chennai for all electronic components.

To commercialise the Hyperloop technology, IIT Madras has established a firm 'Tutr Hyperloop', which will initially focus on cargo transportation, with efforts to connect ports and airports to facilitate efficient goods movement. Several MoUs for commercialisation are also expected in the next two months. If everything goes as per the plan, the Hyperloop system will become operational for cargo transport within the next one and a half years.

While it is expected to finalise commercial agreements in around 45 days, transporting people via Hyperloop will likely take a little longer, probably about five years. The initial plan involves a 40-km trial run in collaboration with the Indian Railways, which will be followed by expansion of the network to cover distances of 50-100 kms, and eventually 500-1000 kms.

Will It Be Expensive?

Professor Kamakoti said that the Hyperloop travel will not be as expensive as air travel. "The travel costs are not expected to be as high. The system will operate multiple pods in quick succession which will make it more affordable than air travel. The costs of infrastructure development are similar to setting up a metro rail system, allowing for stops within cities and eliminating the need for dedicated landing stations like airports," the IIT-M Director said.

