IIT-Madras Introduces Cultural Excellence Quota In UG admissions, 2 Seats To Be Added In Each Course

Fine Arts and Culture Excellence quota will be introduced from 2025-26 to reward and encourage students who have achieved excellence in fine arts and culture.

By PTI

Published : 2 minutes ago

New Delhi: IIT-Madras has become the first IIT in the country to introduce a "Fine Arts and Culture Excellence" quota in admissions to undergraduate programmes, according to Director V Kamakoti. The Fine Arts and Culture Excellence (FACE) quota will be introduced from the 2025-26 academic session. Its objective is to reward and encourage students who have achieved excellence in fine arts and culture, Kamakoti said.

IIT-Madras was also the first IIT to introduce a sports quota for undergraduate admissions from the 2024-25 academic session. Kamakoti said two seats per programme will be allotted in all BTech and BS courses of IIT-Madras under this scheme. Of the two seats, one will be reserved for women and the other will be gender-neutral.

"IIT-Madras will be offering seats in each of its undergraduate programmes through FACE admissions by creating two supernumerary seats per programme for Indian nationals and Overseas Citizens Of India/Persons of Indian Origin (OCI/PIO) candidates who have chosen to be treated at par with Indian nationals at the time of JEE (Advanced) - 2025 registration will be eligible for FACE admission," he said.

