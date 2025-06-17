IIT Madras Collaborates With TN Govt To Boost Agri-Food Ecosystem

Chennai: The Indian Institute of Technology, Madras (IIT Madras) has partnered with the Tamil Nadu Government to boost the agriculture and food processing sector. The collaboration will focus on sustainable rural development, agri-business innovation and inclusive economic growth.
To this effect, a strategic MoU has been inked between IIT Madras and Tamil Nadu Agri Business and Food Processing Export Corporation (TNAPEx), which acts as an apex body for the promotion of food processing and agri export. The signing took place at the TN Secretariat in the presence of Dr Atul Anand, additional chief secretary of the MSMEs Department.
Welcoming the expertise brought in by IIT Madras, Dr Anand reaffirmed the state government's commitment to transforming rural supply chains, reducing post-harvest losses, and increasing farmer incomes through innovation and collaboration.
Looking forward to the collaboration, Professor V Kamakoti, director of IIT Madras, emphasised the premier institute’s multi-disciplinary strength in solving real-world challenges. He laid out plans to improve operational efficiency, marketability, and sustainability in Tamil Nadu's agri-business ecosystem through research, training, technological, and marketing interventions.
The MoU covers joint efforts in skilling rural youth in agribusiness, optimising supply chains, reducing food wastage, enhancing market access and export potential, improving packaging, branding, and product marketing, and evaluating government schemes for greater impact.
Dr K Alagusundaram, managing director and CEO of TNAPEx, highlighted the strategic importance of connecting Tamil Nadu's rural micro-enterprises with global markets and leveraging academic collaboration to boost capacity and competitiveness in the food processing sector.
Other faculty members present on the occasion include Professor Manu Santhanam, dean (IC&SR), and Dr Saji Mathew, departmental head of management studies. Professor Arshinder Kaur, along with Professor G Arun Kumar and Professor Vaibhav Chawla from the department, will lead the research, training, and consulting efforts in collaboration with TNAPEx for the food processing and agri-based MSMEs in the state.
Professor V Palanimuthu, director of the National Institute of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship and Management, Thanjavur (NIFTEM-T), Dr N Felix, vice-chancellor of Tamil Nadu Dr J Jayalalithaa Fisheries University (TNJFU) and Dr KN Selvakumar, vice-chancellor of Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (TANUVAS), were also present.
