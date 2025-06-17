ETV Bharat / bharat

IIT Madras Collaborates With TN Govt To Boost Agri-Food Ecosystem

IIT-M Director Prof V Kamakoti with MSMEs department secretary Dr Atul Anand during the singning of the MoU. ( ETV Bharat )

Chennai: The Indian Institute of Technology, Madras (IIT Madras) has partnered with the Tamil Nadu Government to boost the agriculture and food processing sector. The collaboration will focus on sustainable rural development, agri-business innovation and inclusive economic growth.

To this effect, a strategic MoU has been inked between IIT Madras and Tamil Nadu Agri Business and Food Processing Export Corporation (TNAPEx), which acts as an apex body for the promotion of food processing and agri export. The signing took place at the TN Secretariat in the presence of Dr Atul Anand, additional chief secretary of the MSMEs Department.

Welcoming the expertise brought in by IIT Madras, Dr Anand reaffirmed the state government's commitment to transforming rural supply chains, reducing post-harvest losses, and increasing farmer incomes through innovation and collaboration.

Looking forward to the collaboration, Professor V Kamakoti, director of IIT Madras, emphasised the premier institute’s multi-disciplinary strength in solving real-world challenges. He laid out plans to improve operational efficiency, marketability, and sustainability in Tamil Nadu's agri-business ecosystem through research, training, technological, and marketing interventions.