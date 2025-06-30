ETV Bharat / bharat

IIT Madras, Accenture Join Hands To Hone Talent For Software-Defined Vehicles

IIT Professors with an Accenture official during the signing of the partnership. ( ETV Bharat )

Chennai: Accenture and IIT Madras (IIT-M) Centre of Excellence in Advanced Automotive Research (CAAR) have joined hands to offer specialised skilling programs through the Software-Defined Vehicle (SDV) Academy, launched by Accenture LearnVantage.

The initiative targets automotive Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and Global Capability Centres (GCCs) to hone talent to build software-defined vehicles. It aims to meet the growing demand for skilled professionals in the SDV domain, bridging the gap between traditional automotive roles and digital skills needed to develop automated driving technology, advanced driver assistance systems, electrical/electronic architecture, connectivity, and infotainment systems.

The curriculum, designed for automotive technology practitioners at OEMs and GCCs, includes domain-specific modules, interactive learning environments, and expert coaching delivered through a mix of self-paced and instructor-led sessions of IIT-M. The modules cover advanced Internet of Things (IoT), embedded systems and software, vehicle safety, communication protocols, cybersecurity, edge computing, cloud virtualisation, and industry standards like AUTomotive Open System Architecture (AUTOSAR) and Automotive Software Process Improvement Capability Determination (ASPICE).

According to an estimate by Accenture Research, the software-defined digital services market is projected to reach $3.5 trillion to account for 40 per cent of global automotive industry revenues by 2040. To bridge the skills gap, SDV Academy offers a specialised training curriculum for the industry.

Kishore Durg, global lead of Accenture LearnVantage, said, "As vehicles transform into sophisticated software-defined machines, the automotive industry requires digital-native talent skilled in AI, machine learning (ML), cybersecurity, and safety systems. Our collaboration with CAAR at IIT-M is a game-changer, focused on transforming talent at scale for OEMs and GCCs in the sector. Together, we are committed to rapidly upskilling and reskilling talent to embrace technological advancements and develop the interdisciplinary skills needed for the SDV landscape."