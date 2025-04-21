IIT Kharagpur Student Found Dead In Hostel Room, Probe On

Kharagpur: A fourth-year student of IIT-Kharagpur was found dead in his hostel room late last night, police said. This is the second such incident in four months at this premiere institute.
Officers of the Kharagpur Town police station recovered the body from room number C-214 of IIT's Jagadish Chandra Bose Hostel and sent to Kharagpur Sub-Divisional hospital for post-mortem.
The deceased, identified as Aniket Walkar (22), a native of Maharashtra's Gonda district, was a student of the Ocean Engineering and Naval Architecture department.
The Kharagpur Town Police have registered a case of unnatural death and probe is on to ascertain the reason behind the student’s death.
According to IIT Kharagpur officials, the student was in his room on Sunday night and when his classmates called out for him, there was no response. After this, the security guards were informed. They rushed to the spot and found Aniket in an unconscious state.
District Superintendent of Police Dhritriman Sarkar said an investigation has been launched into the incident.
Earlier on January 12, police recovered the body of Sawan Malik (21), a third-year student of Electrical Engineering and a resident of Khukurdaha in Paschim Medinipur.
In June last year, the body of another student, Devika Pillai (21), was found inside the campus. Devika, a fourth-year Biotechnology and Biochemical Engineering student from Kerala, had returned to the institute after a short break and the students found her body in the area between Sarojini Naidu Hall and Indira Gandhi Hall of the institute.
Notably, on October 14, 2022, a third-year student, Faizan Ahmed, died at IIT Kharagpur. The family members of Faizan claimed he was murdered and investigations are still on.
Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.
