IIT Kharagpur Student Found Dead In Hostel Room, Probe On

Kharagpur: A fourth-year student of IIT-Kharagpur was found dead in his hostel room late last night, police said. This is the second such incident in four months at this premiere institute.

Officers of the Kharagpur Town police station recovered the body from room number C-214 of IIT's Jagadish Chandra Bose Hostel and sent to Kharagpur Sub-Divisional hospital for post-mortem.

The deceased, identified as Aniket Walkar (22), a native of Maharashtra's Gonda district, was a student of the Ocean Engineering and Naval Architecture department.

The Kharagpur Town Police have registered a case of unnatural death and probe is on to ascertain the reason behind the student’s death.

According to IIT Kharagpur officials, the student was in his room on Sunday night and when his classmates called out for him, there was no response. After this, the security guards were informed. They rushed to the spot and found Aniket in an unconscious state.