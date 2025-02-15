ETV Bharat / bharat

New Zero-Threshold Raman Laser Holds Promise For Advanced Quantum Technologies

Kolkata: Researchers from IIT Kharagpur have developed a 'zero-threshold Raman laser' that could revolutionise nanoscale laser technology with immense potential for quantum communications, the institute said in a statement.

A Zero Threshold Raman Laser refers to a type of laser based on the Raman scattering effect allowing highly efficient light generation with very low power requirements.

Pointing out that the development marks a significant milestone in the field of laser technology, the statement issued on Friday said the research team's work was recently published as a letter in the prestigious journal Physical Review B'.

The work was funded by the Science and Engineering Research Board (CRG) and the Ministry of Education (STARS), Government of India. Unlike conventional lasers, this Raman laser enhances the ability to shift the frequency of a pump laser to ranges previously unattainable through traditional methods.