Owner's Pride: IIT Kanpur’s 'Swadeshi' Drone Takes Flight For Use In Indian Defence

Kanpur: IIT Kanpur is making waves in defence innovation with a newly developed indigenous drone for the Indian Army. Known as 'swadeshi' version of Kamikaze drone, it is an advanced device that has been crafted by experts at the institute with a specific focus on military utility. Designed to assist in battlefield operations, the drone can identify and eliminate enemy tanks, weapons, and personnel within minutes. Its recent tests in IIT Kanpur’s labs have shown promising results, and if the Army approves, full-scale trials are expected within the next 6 to 8 months.

Key Specifications: Developed over two and a half years by IIT Kanpur’s Aerospace Engineering Department, the working drone boasts a carrying capacity of up to 2 kilograms. According to Professor Subramanyam Saderla, the drone operates at speeds of 35–40 kilometers per hour, with potential acceleration to 180 kilometers per hour. This drone’s minimum operational range is 100 kilometers, which can be extended based on requirements. Notably, this type of high-capacity drone is a first for the Indian military.

Strategic Market Target: While the exact production cost is yet to be determined, IIT Kanpur envisions a revenue goal of Rs 1,500 crore within the next five years from this drone technology. Professor Saderla shared that this drone functions as a ‘suicide drone,’ meaning it can strike targets independently and remain under the full control of the Army, allowing operators to destroy it if necessary after deployment.

Features and Capabilities: The working drone operates on a rechargeable system, with an operational endurance of 3 to 4 hours per charge. Equipped with infrared sensors and GPS, it provides real-time, precise location data on enemy targets, allowing for long-range identification and tracking. Despite its advanced features, the drone operates soundlessly, providing stealth capabilities. The drone can capture high-quality photos and videos, further enhancing its role in reconnaissance. Recently, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh visited IIT Kanpur and observed the drone in action, appreciating its potential importance for national defense.

Earlier, IIT Kanpur had unveiled a groundbreaking solar-powered drone named 'Maral', designed to transform aerial surveillance. Developed in collaboration with leading engineers, Maral’s innovative design features integrated solar panels that allow it to operate solely on sunlight, offering extended flight times and reducing dependence on conventional fuel sources. This advanced drone promises to set new standards in monitoring technology, combining sustainability with enhanced surveillance capabilities.

With Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh stressing on India's aim of becoming a hub of drone technology, such innovations would be the need of the hour. While addressing the Delhi Defence Dialogue on Tuesday Singh said such innovations align with Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat programme while helping boost the economy.

Kamikaze drones, also known as loitering munitions or suicide drones, are unmanned aerial systems (UASs) that are designed to attack targets by crashing into them. They are often used in modern-day conflicts, like the ones used during the Russia-Ukraine war and the Israel-Hamas conflict