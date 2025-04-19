ETV Bharat / bharat

IIT ISM Dhanbad Offers Free Education To Top 1,000 Rankers In JEE Advanced 2025

Dhanbad: In a big relief for meritorious, but economically weaker students, IIT ISM Dhanbad will provide free education to those who secure a rank below 1,000 in the upcoming JEE Advanced 2025. This initiative aims to support bright students and improve the institute's All India Ranking (AIR).

Deputy Director Prof Dheeraj Kumar shared these details during a conversation with ETV Bharat. He said students often face financial hurdles or rely on bank loans to pursue higher education, but such students need not worry now. "Our goal is to make quality education accessible and remove the burden of fees for deserving students," he said.

Great Placements, New Courses

Prof Kumar also highlighted the impressive placement record of IIT ISM. Students, especially from circuit branches like Computer Science, Electronics, Electrical and even non-circuit branches like Mining and Mineral, have received excellent offers. Recently, a student from a non-circuit branch got a package worth Rs 1.26 crore, while many others received offers up to ₹60 lakh.

He emphasised that the gap between top 10 IITs and other newer IITs (Gen 1, Gen 2, Gen 3) isn't very big. "What matters most is how students use the available resources and the guidance of the faculty," he added.

To cater to the changing demands, new courses and branches have also been introduced. While IIT ISM has long been known for its B Tech in Mining, many students now prefer white-collar jobs. To meet this demand, ISM has partnered with IIT Bombay to offer a dual degree programme--B.Tech + MBA --in five years--there are also options for B Ss and M Sc integrated programmes.