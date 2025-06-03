IIT (ISM) Dhanbad Developing Bio-Barriers For Tackling Pollution From Mining

Dhanbad: Bio-barriers are emerging as a solution to tackling the environmental damage resulting from industrial and mining activities. The students of Indian Institute of Technology (Indian School of Mines) at Dhanbad are currently engrossed in research on developing bio-barriers that can be utilized in minimizing environmental damage caused by mining in India.

Experts say that countries like China and Japan are already using bio barriers to reduce carbon dioxide emissions from mining. These barriers comprise walls made of algae that are capable of absorbing carbon dioxide. This technology is proving to be effective in reducing environmental damage in the areas where mining is done on a large scale.

Indian Institute of Technology (Indian School of Mines), Dhanbad (ETV Bharat)

Department of Environmental Science and Engineering at IIT(ISM) has focused its research keeping in view the conditions prevalent in Indian mining sites. Head of Department Professor Alok Sinha told ETV Bharat that this research is expected to be completed soon. After this, it will be possible to use bio-barriers in various mining projects in India which will make a significant contribution to environmental protection.

Stating that planting trees is the most effective way of environmental protection, he pointed out that at least ten saplings need to be planted for every tree that is cut. “Climate change and global warming issues are very important. Development will continue but we will have to ensure that plants and trees survive. We need to focus on afforestation,” he said.

He disclosed that the research being carried out is laying special emphasis on tackling air and water pollution in the mining areas. “Effort is being made to make the water coming out of mining sites usable and safe for the surrounding communities,” Professor Sinha added.

It was pointed out that the machines used extensively in the mining sector emit huge quantities of carbon dioxide. He said that such machines should be used which perform better by emitting a lesser amount of carbon dioxide. Side by side, the process of absorbing the carbon dioxide released can be made more effective with the help of bio-barriers.

Many harmful elements are known to be released into the environment during the open cast mining and blasting operations. These are a threat to human health as well as the environment. It is here that the use of bio-barriers and other interventions can play a major role to control the harmful impacts.

Professor Sinha further suggested, “Besides planting trees, we should go in for sprinkling at the mine sites so that the particulate matter settles down and does not hamper breathing. We need to increase the efficiency of machines to bring down the pollution levels.”

Experts point out that rapid industrialization is the need of the times for any country that wants to take rapid strides on the path of economic development. But at the same time environmental concerns cannot be ignored. Indiscriminate tree felling and mining activities, whether of coal or other metal and mineral wealth, add to the environmental challenge being faced by mankind which need to be addressed on priority in order to meet the goals of sustainable development.