IIT-ISM Dhanbad And Indian Army Sign MoU

Dhanbad: The IIT-ISM Dhanbad and the Indian Army signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) marking the beginning of a relationship with the aim of exchanging information, encouraging innovation, and fortifying national security.

The collaboration is set to benefit both sides as IIT-ISM will aim to provide academic fixes to tackle defence problems and the Indian Army will in return provide them with the capacity to integrate an understanding of real national problems into their research.

The agreement will work through mutual interest. IIT-ISM intends to design certification programs for Indian Army officers to foster a deeper understanding of data science, machine learning, and Artificial Intelligence (AI). IIT-ISM scholars from CSE and other relevant fields are set to be provided with adequate research and internship opportunities related to the defence requirements.

Proficiency in development stacks will be a requirement for students wanting to intern. IIT ISM will provide technical expertise and academic support and the Indian Army on the other hand will provide feedback for projects and ensure joint validation of research findings. The MoU also provides terms for sharing infrastructure for the better execution of projects.

The agreement aims to foster collaborative projects in software development, testing, and data science that may seek to identify and strengthen any deficiencies found with respect to national security and defence. The key research areas that the two bodies are set to focus on include the development of automated AI models for code review and optimization, the development of adaptive user interface models seeking to implement flexibility and vastly improve user experiences, the advancement of natural language processing to improve virtual assistants' capacity of comprehension and the enhancement of cloud computing in order to achieve more efficiency in the management and analysis of large data required for strategic decisions.

The collaboration will benefit the country in the long run with innovative planning, enhancement of the technology available to the nation and better all-round security.