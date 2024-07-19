ETV Bharat / bharat

IIT Hyderabad Sets New Benchmark In Higher Education With Multidisciplinary Learning

Hyderabad: IIT Hyderabad is setting a new benchmark in higher education with its innovative approach to multidisciplinary learning, catering to the evolving demands of the modern workforce. The institute has introduced a range of new courses and programmes aimed at equipping students with skills across multiple fields. This initiative aligns with the National New Education Policy 2020, which emphasises transforming educational institutions into hubs of multi-disciplinary knowledge.

Multidisciplinary programmes at IIT Hyderabad

IIT Hyderabad is pioneering the integration of diverse fields into its curriculum. Starting next year, the institute will launch a new department combining entrepreneurship and management, along with a suite of MBA courses. In addition, online M Tech courses are being introduced, with collaborations underway with other IITs to expand accessibility.

Among its innovative offerings, IIT Hyderabad has introduced a B Tech in Industrial Chemistry, merging traditional chemistry with technological insights, and a B Tech in Computational Engineering, blending mechanical, aerospace and computer science disciplines. These courses mark the institute’s commitment to addressing industry needs and providing comprehensive education.

In IITs... MA, MBA, MBBS

IITs aiming to become multi-disciplinary institutions and not limited to engineering are also starting MA, MBA, and MBBS courses. IIT Mandi has launched an MA Development Studies (MA-DS) course. IIT Kharagpur is involved in making Medical College accessible. MBA and MSc courses are already available in many IITs. In line with the changing times, IIT Madras and Kanpur have launched departments of sustainable development. IIT Delhi has introduced new departments in Public Policy, Artificial Intelligence, Energy Science, Material Science, Design, etc. The new education system was started after COVID-19