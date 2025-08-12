ETV Bharat / bharat

IIT Graduate Software Engineer And A B.Tech Student Among 15 Arrested For Cyber Tipline Reports

Hyderabad: Telangana Police have intensified their crackdown on Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM), locally referred to as ‘Seesham,’ making it clear that merely possessing such content even without sharing it is a criminal offence.

In one recent case, a 24-year-old man from the Charminar area was arrested after being linked to 10 cyber tipline reports. He has been in jail for nearly 40 days before granted bail.

The Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB) also arrested 15 more accused from Hyderabad, Nizamabad, Karimnagar, Warangal, and Jagtial including an IIT graduate working as a software engineer and a B.Tech student. One of the accused was involved in 6 tiplines, while three others were linked to 5 each.

In another case, a young man from Suryapet district, who repairs mobile phones, was caught storing 12 pornographic videos of a minor girl on his phone. Believing he was safe because he hadn’t shared them, he was shocked when police arrived at his doorstep. Continuous digital surveillance led to his arrest.

Global monitoring, local action

The Telangana Police are working closely with the US-based National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), which tracks CSAM worldwide through agreements with major electronic service providers, websites, social media platforms, and YouTube. These agencies detect such content anywhere online whether it is shared or merely browsed and generate cyber tipline reports based on IP addresses. These reports are forwarded to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) in India and then sent to the relevant state police units.