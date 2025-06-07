IIT Delhi to Introduce 'B.Tech. in Design' from 2025-26 Academic Year based on JEE (Advanced) Ranking

New Delhi: The Department of Design at IIT Delhi is going to introduce a new four-year Undergraduate course- titled as 'B.Tech. in Design' from the 2025-26 academic year.

Admission to the B.Tech. in Design program will be based on JEE (Advanced) ranking.

In addition, candidates will also have to clear the Design Aptitude Test, UCEED (Undergraduate Common Entrance Examination for Design).

This is being considered a unique program. Students pursuing B.Tech in Design will learn about prevalent technologies, systematic design thinking processes, research methods for analyzing socio-technical systems, communication and presentation skills and teamwork.

It is a transdisciplinary program that will combine the strengths of technology and design. It will promote a unique combination of learning processes.

IIT Delhi has several departments, centres and schools specializing in science, engineering, management, humanities, social sciences and policy.

With almost half of the courses belonging to the core discipline of design and the rest coming from other departments, centres and schools (such as other B.Tech. programmes), the programme curriculum will pave the way for easy collaboration and partnership between the Department of Design and other departments, centres and schools.

The B.Tech. programme in Design at IIT Delhi will have a special focus on product design. The aim is to prepare students in such a way that at the end of the course they are confident in using design as a vehicle to solve problems in industry and society.