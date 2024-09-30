ETV Bharat / bharat

IIT Delhi Researchers Launch Innovative Tool For Rapid Landslide Mapping

New Delhi: Researchers from the Civil Engineering Department at IIT Delhi have unveiled a groundbreaking tool called ML-CASCADE, which leverages cloud computing and machine learning to quickly map landslide extents using satellite data. This user-friendly tool requires just two inputs: the approximate date and location of a landslide, allowing it to accurately map complex landslide clusters in just five minutes and simpler ones in two minutes, crucial for post-disaster assessments.

Developed by PhD Scholar Nirdesh Kumar Sharma and Prof. Manabendra Saharia, the tool has been detailed in a paper published in the renowned journal Landslides by the International Consortium on Landslides. Traditional methods of landslide mapping are often time-consuming and costly, relying on manual digitisation and field surveys that are impractical in remote areas. ML-CASCADE addresses these limitations by integrating diverse datasets, including satellite imagery, terrain, vegetation, and soil data.

The tool treats landslide mapping as a binary image segmentation problem and employs 19 features, including Sentinel-2 satellite bands and vegetation indices, to detect fresh landslide activity. Unlike existing models that require extensive pre-trained data, ML-CASCADE dynamically builds custom models based on user inputs, enhancing its adaptability to different terrains.