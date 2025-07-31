ETV Bharat / bharat

IIT Delhi Makes AI Studies Mandatory For All Students

New Delhi: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has made Artificial Intelligence (AI) mandatory for all students by updating its curriculum this year. Now, every student of the institute--whether from mechanical, civil, or science branches--will study subjects related to AI. IIT Delhi Director Prof Rangan Banerjee said that AI should be used as a tool for learning and not be limited to a single subject.

He further stated that the institute's policy is not only to equip students with technical skills using AI, but also to encourage innovation and research in this field. A technical centre has been established in collaboration with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), aimed at solving complex problems in the defence sector. Several products have been developed through this collaboration, such as a lightweight bulletproof jacket, an extreme cold temperature suit, and quantum communication equipment. These products are now being handed over to various defence-related industries, making a significant contribution toward India's self-reliance.

Prof Rangan Banerjee added that innovation and startups are also being promoted at IIT Delhi. This joint effort by DRDO, industries, and the institute is not only benefiting the defence sector but is also strengthening the country's technological startup ecosystem.

Ambitious Scheme: National Quantum Mission

Prof Banerjee said that IIT Delhi has been entrusted with the leadership of one of the four hubs under the Central Government’s ambitious National Quantum Mission. This hub will focus on quantum material and device technology, and will receive funding of Rs 300 crore. The goal is to develop core technologies in the quantum field and support related startups. IIT Delhi will lead this initiative in collaboration with other IITs and research institutes, enabling India to play a leading role in the global quantum technology race.