IIT Delhi-Led Team Develops AI Framework For Smarter HVAC Filters, Aiming at Healthier Indoor AI

New Delhi: In a notable advancement in the quest for better indoor air quality and energy efficiency, a selected group of researchers, headed by professor Amit Rawal from the Department of Textile and Fibre Engineering at IIT Delhi, has developed a machine learning framework to design smart air filters for HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning) systems.

The paper, titled “Machine Learning Framework for the Hydrodynamic Design of Efficient Air Filters for HVAC Systems”, is published in Separation and Purification Technology. The research focuses on an important challenge in HVAC systems, i.e., filters which trap more harmful particulate matter improve air quality. However, the mechnism limits airflow rate, resulting in higher energy consumption and demand and inefficient performance.

Smart filters using AI

The new machine learning-based approach allows researchers to predict both filtration efficiencies and fluid flow resistance by training the models with worldwide filter experimental data. By predicting both filtration efficiency and resistance to airflow, it enabled researchers to create air filters that provided more clean air with reduced energy cost.

The researchers then tested the framework with real industrial data from Elofic Industries Ltd., an established manufacturer of filtration solutions. The system showed a backing for meaningful research with practical, real-life applications -- from schools to hospitals to office space.

“This strong industry–academia partnership demonstrates how artificial intelligence (AI) can accelerate innovation, paving the way for cleaner indoor air, lower energy costs, and better preparedness against future health crises,” said Prof. Amit Rawal. “By harnessing AI, our goal is to make healthier indoor environments accessible to everyone, from schools and hospitals to workplaces and homes.”

