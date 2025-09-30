IIT Delhi-Led Team Develops AI Framework For Smarter HVAC Filters, Aiming at Healthier Indoor AI
IIT Delhi-led team develops AI-driven HVAC filter design framework to improve indoor air quality and energy efficiency.
Published : September 30, 2025 at 8:09 PM IST
New Delhi: In a notable advancement in the quest for better indoor air quality and energy efficiency, a selected group of researchers, headed by professor Amit Rawal from the Department of Textile and Fibre Engineering at IIT Delhi, has developed a machine learning framework to design smart air filters for HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning) systems.
The paper, titled “Machine Learning Framework for the Hydrodynamic Design of Efficient Air Filters for HVAC Systems”, is published in Separation and Purification Technology. The research focuses on an important challenge in HVAC systems, i.e., filters which trap more harmful particulate matter improve air quality. However, the mechnism limits airflow rate, resulting in higher energy consumption and demand and inefficient performance.
Smart filters using AI
The new machine learning-based approach allows researchers to predict both filtration efficiencies and fluid flow resistance by training the models with worldwide filter experimental data. By predicting both filtration efficiency and resistance to airflow, it enabled researchers to create air filters that provided more clean air with reduced energy cost.
The researchers then tested the framework with real industrial data from Elofic Industries Ltd., an established manufacturer of filtration solutions. The system showed a backing for meaningful research with practical, real-life applications -- from schools to hospitals to office space.
“This strong industry–academia partnership demonstrates how artificial intelligence (AI) can accelerate innovation, paving the way for cleaner indoor air, lower energy costs, and better preparedness against future health crises,” said Prof. Amit Rawal. “By harnessing AI, our goal is to make healthier indoor environments accessible to everyone, from schools and hospitals to workplaces and homes.”
Lessons from the pandemic
The COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the significance of the quality of indoor air, with both inadequate ventilation and poor filtration associated with increased levels of transmission. Urban populations spend most of their time indoors, so reliance on low-cost, sustainable HVAC systems has never been greater.
As a result, the work of the initiative, with IIT Delhi as the lead institution, could not be occurring at a better time to promote public health outcomes while decreasing the environmental impact of energy-intensive HVAC systems.
Collaboration across borders
The research draws on a diverse and rich pool of expertise from the team at IIT Delhi and its collaborators at University of Borås, KTH Royal Institute of Technology, NIT Raipur, Bennett University, and Elofic Industries Ltd.
The interdisciplinary members of the team involved in the project include PhD students Siddharth Shukla, Danvendra Singh, and Alok Maurya; UGR Chhaveesh Manocha; professors Dr Anuj Kumar Shukla, Dr Sumit Sharma, Dr Vijay Kumar, Prof. Nawar Kadi, and Prof. Artem Kulachenko; and an industry expert, Kamlesh Koul.
This work demonstrates how academia-industry collaborative research can deliver sustainable, scalable solutions to the world's global challenges related to health and energy.
Read more