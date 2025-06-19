IIT Delhi Highest-Ranked Indian Institution In QS World University Rankings 2026

New Delhi: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi is the best-ranked Indian institution in QS World University Rankings for 2026. It climbed up to the 123rd spot with a record 54 universities and institutions from the country making it to the coveted list.
IIT Delhi has climbed more than 70 places in two years, ranking 123rd this year compared with 197 and 150 in the previous two years. This has been due to outstanding results in Employer Reputation (where it now ranks 50th), Citations (86th), Sustainability (172nd), and Academic Reputation (142nd).
IIT Delhi has jointly bagged the rank alongside Georgia Institute of Technology, US. While IIT Bombay slipped to 129th this year from its all-time best rank of 118 in 2024, it remains in the global top 130 and continues to score highly on Employer Reputation, ranking 39th in that indicator.
The coveted QS World University Rankings, published annually by the London-based global higher education analytics firm Quacquarelli Symonds, assess universities based on a variety of performance indicators including academic reputation, faculty-student ratio, research impact, international student diversity and graduate employability.
With eight new institutions added to the ranking this year, India now has 54 institutions included, making it the fourth most represented country behind only the US (192 institutions), the United Kingdom (90 institutions) and Mainland China (72 institutions).
On this, QS CEO Jessica Turner said, India is rewriting the global higher education map. The inclusion of eight new universities in the ranking, more than any other country, is a sign of encouraging progress, Jessica added.
This is a clear indication that the system is developing rapidly and extensively. In the world's most populous country, where more than 40 per cent of the people are under the age of 25, the drive to expand both access and quality is not just an education agenda, it is a national imperative, she added.
She said, "We are seeing clear progress. Indian universities are strengthening their global research footprint and are moving ahead in areas such as faculty per citations, sustainability and international research networks."
QS officials noted that in just a decade, India's ranked universities have grown from 11 to 54 — a 390 per cent increase, the strongest performance across the G20, and testament to the growing global recognition of India’s higher education excellence.
Six of India’s 11 public and private institutes of eminence have improved their positions this year, including the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IITM), which climbed 47 places and entered the top 200 for the first time at 180th.
