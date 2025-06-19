ETV Bharat / bharat

IIT Delhi Highest-Ranked Indian Institution In QS World University Rankings 2026

New Delhi: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi is the best-ranked Indian institution in QS World University Rankings for 2026. It climbed up to the 123rd spot with a record 54 universities and institutions from the country making it to the coveted list.

IIT Delhi has climbed more than 70 places in two years, ranking 123rd this year compared with 197 and 150 in the previous two years. This has been due to outstanding results in Employer Reputation (where it now ranks 50th), Citations (86th), Sustainability (172nd), and Academic Reputation (142nd).

IIT Delhi has jointly bagged the rank alongside Georgia Institute of Technology, US. While IIT Bombay slipped to 129th this year from its all-time best rank of 118 in 2024, it remains in the global top 130 and continues to score highly on Employer Reputation, ranking 39th in that indicator.

The coveted QS World University Rankings, published annually by the London-based global higher education analytics firm Quacquarelli Symonds, assess universities based on a variety of performance indicators including academic reputation, faculty-student ratio, research impact, international student diversity and graduate employability.

With eight new institutions added to the ranking this year, India now has 54 institutions included, making it the fourth most represented country behind only the US (192 institutions), the United Kingdom (90 institutions) and Mainland China (72 institutions).

On this, QS CEO Jessica Turner said, India is rewriting the global higher education map. The inclusion of eight new universities in the ranking, more than any other country, is a sign of encouraging progress, Jessica added.