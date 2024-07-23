ETV Bharat / bharat

‘There Is Only One Correct Answer’, IIT Delhi Experts to SC on NEET Physics Question

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday was informed by a panel of three experts of IIT Delhi that there was only one right answer, and not two, to a controversial physics question in the NEET-UG 2024 examination.

Referring to a report submitted by IIT Delhi in the court, a bench led by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud said the IIT director Rangan Banerjee constituted a committee from the department of physics and they say a team of three experts examined the question. “They say that option four is the correct answer”, said the bench, also comprising justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra.

On Monday, the apex court had asked the director, of IIT-Delhi to constitute a team of three experts to examine the particular question of physics and submit a report on the correct answer by Tuesday noon.

The bench said that option four, which says "Statement I is correct but Statement II is incorrect is correct" and added, “The committee has opined clearly that there was only one option which is option four (4)”. “So, the National Testing Agency (NTA) was correct in its answer key which was option four (4)," added the bench.

The panel’s opinion is likely to impact the total marks of over four lakh candidates, including 44 students who scored perfect scores in the exam.