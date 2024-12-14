ETV Bharat / bharat

IIT Climate Assessment Report Flags Flood, Drought Risk In 11 Bihar, Kerala, Odisha Districts

New Delhi: At least 11 districts, including Patna, Alappuzha and Kendrapara, are at a "very high" risk for both floods and droughts, necessitating immediate intervention, according to a climate risk assessment report compiled by two IITs.

The report was released by the Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) Guwahati and Mandi, in collaboration with the Centre for Study of Science, Technology and Policy (CSTEP), Bengaluru.

According to the report titled "District-Level Climate Risk Assessment for India: Mapping Flood and Drought Risks Using IPCC Framework", 51 districts in India face "very high" flood risk, with 118 more categorised as "high" risk. Vulnerable regions include Assam, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Gujarat, Odisha, and Jammu and Kashmir.

The report has flagged that 91 districts were identified with "very high" drought risk and 188 districts faced "high" drought risk, primarily in Bihar, Assam, Jharkhand, Odisha and Maharashtra.

Alarmingly, 11 districts, including Patna (Bihar), Alappuzha (Kerala) and Kendrapara (Odisha), are at a "very high" risk for both floods and droughts, necessitating immediate interventions, the report said.