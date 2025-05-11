ETV Bharat / bharat

IISc Workshop Hears Out Bengalureans To Improve City Infra

Bengaluru: People from all walks of life stepped into the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) to attend a special event, called 'Reimagine Livable Bengaluru Design Jam'. The workshop was organised by the Sustainable Transportation Lab (IST Lab) to bring citizens into the conversation on how to improve streets, transport and public spaces of the city.

This event is part of a larger effort leading up to the World Symposium on Sustainable Transport and Livability, a global meeting focused on building better cities. The workshop welcomed a mix of students, professionals, homemakers and residents. They shared their daily experiences in commuting, walking, traffic and waste management. In small groups, they worked together to find practical ideas that can make life easier and safer in Bengaluru.

"This Design Jam is about making the city better for people, not just cars. We want citizens to be part of the solution," said Professor Ashish Verma, the founder of IST Lab.

Some of the suggestions included making more 'Happy Roads' like Church Street that are walker-friendly, building safer and more user-friendly foot overbridges, installing rainwater harvesting systems in flood-prone areas like Majestic, improving solid waste collection and disposal in neighbourhoods and giving companies incentives to provide transport for their employees to reduce traffic.