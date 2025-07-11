IISc Confers Degrees On 1593 Graduates At 2025 Convocation

Bengaluru: The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) held its annual convocation on Friday at the JN Tata Auditorium in Bengaluru, conferring degrees on students who graduated in the academic year 2024–25.

A total of 1,593 degrees were awarded during the ceremony, including 1,487 postgraduate and PhD degrees and 106 undergraduate degrees. Additionally, 84 students were awarded medals for academic excellence.

IISc convocation at JN Tata Auditorium in Bengaluru (ETV Bharat)

The Chief Guest at the ceremony was Dr Manjul Bhargava, Professor of Mathematics at Princeton University, while Senapathy ‘Kris’ Gopalakrishnan, Chair of the IISc Council and co-founder of Infosys, was the Guest of Honour.

In his address, Kris Gopalakrishnan reflected on the founding vision of industrialist Jamshedji Tata, who dedicated a third of his wealth to establish IISc over a century ago.

He spoke about the journey of IISc from its humble beginnings to becoming one of India’s top institutions. “When IISc began, there were just 30 people including students and staff with only two academic programmes. Today, the Institute has grown to a community of 6,000, offering nearly 800 courses, including advanced integrated programmes and industry-focused skill development,” he said.

Gopalakrishnan also spoke about IISc’s consistent top ranking in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) and announced future academic initiatives. “Our new Medical School is focusing on research and education, and new master’s and doctoral programmes will begin next year,” he said.

A Call to Aim Higher

Addressing the graduating students, Prof. Manjul Bhargava congratulated them on completing their studies at one of India’s leading institutions for science and technology.

“You are stepping into the world with a unique and rigorous education that has equipped you with scientific thinking and critical problem-solving skills,” he told the students.

Bhargava encouraged them to go beyond conventional success. “Don’t just aim for excellence -- aim for greatness. Go beyond what is expected of you. Be innovative, be creative, and make a meaningful impact in your field,” he said.

He also emphasized the value of the training they had received, urging them to use their knowledge not only for personal achievement but also to contribute to society and scientific advancement.

The convocation marks a key milestone in the academic and personal journeys of hundreds of students, many of whom will now pursue careers in research, industry, teaching, or entrepreneurship.

As IISc enters its second century, the leadership's focus on interdisciplinary learning, research-driven medical education, and collaboration with industry is set to shape the future of Indian science and innovation.