IIMs Bangalore, Ahmedabad And Calcutta Among World's Top 100 B-Schools: QS Global MBA Rankings

New Delhi: Three Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs)-- Bangalore, Ahmedabad and Calcutta-- have figured in world's top 100 B-schools, according to QS Global MBA, Online MBA and Business Master's Rankings 2026. "In India, 14 institutions appear in the ranking this year. Of these, three feature in the global top 100," London-based QS said in a statement.

"Indian Institute of Management Bangalore climbs one place to rank 52nd, IIM Ahmedabad is up two places to 58th and IIM Calcutta clocks in at 64th, one place higher than last year. This success is driven by strong scores in employability, return on investment and thought leadership indicators," it said.

The QS Global MBA and Business Master’s Rankings spans 80 countries and territories, analysing the world’s over 390 best global MBAs and a series of specialised high-demand Business Master’s Rankings, including Master’s in Management, Finance, Marketing, Business Analytics and Supply Chain Management.

Woxsen School of Business, which debuts this year, is top ranked for Diversity in Asia, appearing at joint 26th globally. The United States continues to dominate the upper echelon of the MBA table, with all four top spots occupied by US business schools. The Wharton School has been crowned the world’s best for the first time since 2020 and ranked top in the world for Employability.

Last year’s leader Stanford GSB’s MBA drops down to fourth with declines in indicators including Employability and Diversity. Harvard Business School is in second place and MIT (Sloan) rises one place to third.

"India's business schools are making significant strides, echoing the improvements we have seen across its universities in recent QS rankings. All four of India’s entries in the QS Global MBA Ranking 2026 have risen in position this year – a distinction unmatched by any other country," said QS President Nunzio Quacquarelli.

"The rankings also show that India is home to six of the world’s top 50 Master’s in Management programmes, underlining its growing global reputation. Further, three Indian institutions debut in the QS Online MBA Rankings, signalling an expansion in digital and flexible learning opportunities. However, challenges remain," he added.