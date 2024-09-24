IIM Sambalpur to Become First Institute in Country to Introduce AI-Enabled Teaching

Sambalpur (Odisha): IIM Sambalpur is going to be the first educational institution in the country to implement AI teaching in the classroom. AI classroom instruction is a digital platform. IIM Sambalpur is taking support of an American company for this.

In this technology, the students will first see videos and read by themselves. After that, the AI ​​professor will monitor how much the students have understood. After taking a test, if someone is found not understanding something, the students will be told if they don't study well, they will fail. And there will be no human professor or faculty in the class during this process, so the technology will replace a human professor or faculty.

AI Professor to Be Introduced at IIM Sambalpur (ETV Bharat)

Speaking on this, IIM Sambalpur Director Mahadeo Pajari Jaiswal said that their institute is going to implement AI technology in the field of education as the first educational institution in the country. Through this process, the learning capacity of students will increase, he said.

Further elaborating on the initiative, Jaiswal said, "Now we have taken 5 projects in this, which we are piloting, this will be a trial. Based on this, we will roll out AI in all programs. It will be the first institute in India to be AI enabled."

This year IIM Sambalpur has completed 10 years and has achieved many landmarks. Further, IIM Sambalpur is going to organize world class women empowerment summit to further the goals of Viksit Bharat.. With this, the infrastructure of the campus will be doubled. The process for International accreditation of Sambalpur IIM has also started. This process will take 3 to 5 years. Further, 3 centers will be opened here. These include the Centre of Responsibility Business, Centre of Product Management and the Centre of Digital Mining and Digital Logistics.

IIM Sambalpur had 49 students at the time of its inception and today the number of students has reached 320. Apart from MBA, there are 100 students studying Executive MBA. In addition, 50 students are studying Professional MBA at the Delhi branch of IIM Sambalpur, 22 full time PhD students and 100 Executive PhD students.

Presently IIM Sambalpur has a faculty of 45 out of which 50% are women. It has a world class campus with 4 helipads. IIM Sambalpur has achieved a lot of success in this regard, despite the fact that IIM Sambalpur is one of the top new IIMs today.