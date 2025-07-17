IIM Graduate Seeks FIR Against Judges For Judgments Against Him, SC Appoints Amicus Curiae

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday strongly criticized a plea seeking registration of an FIR against judges of the Delhi High Court and members of Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) by calling it "scandalous".

However, after hearing the petitioner, an engineer and IIM graduate, the apex court decided to appoint former judge and senior advocate S Muralidhar as amicus curiae in the matter to assist the court.

The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi. The plea was filed by Ravi Kumar, who appeared in-person before the bench. The petitioner impleaded sitting and former judges of the Delhi High Court aside from some members of CAT. He claimed after the tribunal dismissed his petition, the Delhi High Court also followed suit and no benches were ready to hear his case.

During the hearing, the petitioner alleged the tribunal during the course of hearing said it was going to allow his application but dismissed it later. The bench said it will appoint an amicus curiae in the matter to assist the court. Justice Kant told Kumar, “You are such a learned fellow. Tell us under what provisions of law do the judges’ and members’ of the tribunal are liable to be prosecuted for giving judgment against you….”.

"We understand this is a scandalous petition for a publicity stunt… Don't you think that when you indulge in this kind of scandalous petition, how it is going to affect you?" the bench asked. The bench was informed that the petition had done engineering from Delhi and management from IIM, Kozhikode.

The petitioner argued that there's no remedy for an ordinary person suffering in such circumstances. Justice Kant said, “Ordinary person? But you are not an ordinary person…you are an extraordinary person. You are an IIM graduate. How many people in this country have this qualification? You are the rarest of the rare…..”.

“Your caliber is very high..in fact we have the honour of hearing you. We need to engage counsel for our assistance…we will keep the matter for next week. We appoint senior advocate Dr S Muralidhar as amicus curiae to assist us. Let all paper books related to the plea be handed over to the amicus", said Justice Kant. The petitioner contended that he had enrolled into law to take up cases of corruption.

The petitioner argued that his matter remains pending before every bench, every bench looks into the gravity of the matter, calls the ASG, calls an affidavit from the government. “And later dismisses it," he said.

However, the bench observed that if there's an illegal, erroneous or perverse kind of order or judgment rendered by a judicial forum, does it mean, “you will implead the judges by name? And you will ask for registration of FIR?" After hearing submissions, the bench asked the copy of the petition be served to the amicus curiae.