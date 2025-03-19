ETV Bharat / bharat

IIM-A Partners With FPSB India To Launch Programme On Financial Advisory Services

Ahmedabad: The Indian Institute of Management-Ahmedabad (IIMA) has partnered with the Financial Planning Standards Board's Indian arm FPSB India to launch an Executive Program in Financial Planning and Investment Advisory Services.

"This first-of-its-kind collaboration reflects the growing significance of structured financial planning education in India, aligning with the vision of Viksit Bharat," Financial Planning Standards Board Ltd (FPSB) said in a release on Tuesday.

Designed for mid-to-senior-level finance professionals, the one-year programme aims to equip participants with advanced knowledge of investment management, retirement & tax planning, estate & portfolio risk management, and alternative investments, it added.