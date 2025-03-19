ETV Bharat / bharat

IIM-A Partners With FPSB India To Launch Programme On Financial Advisory Services

The one-year programme aims to equip participants with advanced knowledge of investment management, retirement & tax planning, estate & portfolio risk management, and alternative investments.

By PTI

Published : Mar 19, 2025, 7:53 AM IST

Ahmedabad: The Indian Institute of Management-Ahmedabad (IIMA) has partnered with the Financial Planning Standards Board's Indian arm FPSB India to launch an Executive Program in Financial Planning and Investment Advisory Services.

"This first-of-its-kind collaboration reflects the growing significance of structured financial planning education in India, aligning with the vision of Viksit Bharat," Financial Planning Standards Board Ltd (FPSB) said in a release on Tuesday.

Designed for mid-to-senior-level finance professionals, the one-year programme aims to equip participants with advanced knowledge of investment management, retirement & tax planning, estate & portfolio risk management, and alternative investments, it added.

"Financial planning is a crucial pillar of economic development. With this program, IIMA and FPSB India are bringing together academic excellence and industry expertise to create a transformational learning experience for finance professionals," said Joshy Jacob, a faculty member at IIM Ahmedabad.

The programme follows a blended learning model, combining 84 weekend online sessions with 10 days of immersive on-campus learning at IIMA.

"With financial advisory services gaining increased recognition and regulatory significance, this program will empower professionals with the advanced expertise needed to navigate the complexities of today's financial markets," FPSB India CEO Krishan Mishra said.

