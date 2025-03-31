Family Accuses IIIT-Allahabad Of Laxity After 1st-Year BTech Student Dies By Suicide At Hostel

Prayagraj: First-year BTech student of Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Allahabad, who allegedly died by suicide on Saturday, was under stress after he failed in six subjects, preliminary probe has revealed.

His family has accused the institute of not taking proper care of their son. They raised concern as to why the institute had not informed them that their son was not attending classes for six months and asked whether he was taken to a doctor since the institute has said that he was under depression.

Rahul Mandala, who suffered from hearing and speech impairment, had secured 52nd rank in JEE Mains under the Economically Weaker Sections category. He reportedly took the drastic step after talking to his mother.

Rahul's last video call to family

"My son was very good in studies so we sent him to study here with a lot of expectations. He used to communicate with us through gestures in video calls. He made his last video call on Saturday and gestured to take care of his father and brother. After this, he disconnected the call. He had bagged a very good rank at the all-India exam. I don't know how he failed in six subjects," his mother Swarnlata said.

Rahul's parents reached IIIT Allahabad on Sunday. The boy died by suicide on Sunday but no note was recovered from the spot. The institute informed the deceased's family that he had failed in the first semester exams and was not attending classes for six months. He was a student of the information technology department.

Rahul's family resides in Telangana and his father, M Krishna Prasad, works in a bakery. Rahul was the eldest of the two brothers. His younger brother, Abhiram, is studying in Jabalpur.

Rahul's mother further said that he had asked for Rs 500 on Thursday and they had sent it to him. However, he had not told anything to his family. In a text message he had sent after his video call, he had advised his younger brother to do self-study and asked his parents to take care of him. After receiving their son's message, the family got scared and called his number but it was not connected. After this, they called a teacher of the institute, who informed about the incident.

Why family not informed if Rahul was not attending classes? Uncle

Rahul had secured admission at the prestigious IIIT Allahabad in August last year. His maternal uncle Ramesh Babu, asked as to why the institute is now saying that he was not attending classes for six months and never cared to inform them earlier. "Why did the institute not inform us about this? Why is it being told now? The institute has all our mobile numbers. No one was ever informed that our son was not attending classes or was was upset. Did the college administration take Rahul to a doctor since they are now saying he was under depression? The entire fault is on the administration," he said.

Rahul ends life four hours after best friend's death

According to the IIIT Allahabad administration, Rahul was under depression and was staying away from his friends. He had a close friendship with Katravath Akhil, a BTech first-year student, who too hailed from Telangana. Katravath helped him in studies and both were often seen together in the campus and hostel. However, Katravath died of a heart attack at 8 pm on Saturday after returning from the Inter-IIIT Sports Meet in Gwalior on March 25. His team won the second runner-up title and he was injured during the competition.

Upon returning to the institute, he complained of back pain and was taken to the institute's health centre and then to United Medicity. However, March 28, he complained of severe pain in the back and chest and was again rushed to the hospital. On advise of doctors, an MRI was performed but he suddenly fainted during the procedure. Doctors declared him brought dead at around 8 pm on Saturday night.

According to hostel boarders, Katravath's death left Rahul mentally shattered and he cried bitterly. He later went to his room. Rahul, who was already depressed due to academic pressure, could not bear the death of his friend and about four hours later, he allegedly died by suicide, students said.

The students have alleged that the administration tried to suppress this incident and asked them not to post it on social media. After this, they launched a protest. Later, police took the body into custody and sent it for post-mortem.

Fact finding committee to probe Rahul's death

Meanwhile, IIIT Allahabad has formed a three-member fact finding committee and its report will be submitted in seven days. The committee will probe the incident from all aspects. Registrar Prof. Mandar Subhash Karyakarte said investigations are underway and action will be taken as soon as the fact finding committee submits its report to the director. The committee will record the statements of the students and family members, he said adding, action will be taken action against the guilty.

DCP, City, Prayagraj Abhishek Bharti said autopsy was done on Sunday and the forensic team also went to the spot. "The case is being probed from all angles and further action will be taken after the post-mortem report is ready," he added.

Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or you are worried about a friend, or you need emotional support, then there is someone who is always there to listen to you. Call the Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline at 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).

